Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get Onimusha: Way of the Sword Cheap in 2026

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is Capcom’s newest entry in the samurai-horror series that began on the original PlayStation. It keeps the franchise’s core idea: a lone swordsman against demonic forces in feudal Japan, rebuilt with new combat, a new cast, and a sharper focus on close-quarters duels.

The story follows a sword-wielding protagonist pulled from one besieged village to the next, hunting the source of the Genma invasion. Shrines, castles, and fog-choked countryside give every lead a constant sense of dread, and each new location hints at how deep the invasion actually runs.

Every fight rewards precision over brute force, and it keeps the series’ familiar rhythm of parry and strike. If you want to get Onimusha: Way of the Sword cheap, the HUB15 discount code knocks the price down the moment you check out, so there’s no reason to wait for a seasonal sale.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Overview

Way of the Sword returns to Capcom’s blend of samurai action and supernatural horror, set again in a feudal Japan under siege by the demonic Genma. The new story introduces an original protagonist whose path crosses with cursed swords, haunted shrines, and the ruins of clans that came before. Each location adds another layer to the mystery behind the invasion.

Villages fall quiet as the Genma spread, and the protagonist moves from one besieged settlement to the next while gathering clues about the force behind the invasion. Capcom builds the atmosphere around dense fog and candlelit interiors, with creature designs rooted in Japanese folklore rather than generic undead tropes. Survivors hiding in shrines and cellars fill in pieces of the larger story the protagonist is only beginning to understand.

Combat centers on the series’ familiar one-strike kill move, and it rewards players who read an enemy’s attack and respond at the right instant. A gauntlet mechanic lets the protagonist drain souls from fallen Genma and convert them into upgrades, so exploration and combat feed into the same loop. Later encounters mix multiple enemy types at once, and players have to switch stances and weapons mid-fight instead of relying on one approach.

Side paths reward players who stop to examine the environment. Old temples and abandoned farmhouses carry small stories about the people the Genma displaced, and some of those stories only come together after visiting several locations. The pacing favors short, dense areas over sprawling open maps and keeps the focus on close-quarters duels and environmental puzzles. The countryside itself turns into something close to another character in the story.

Game Info Details Genre Action-Adventure Release date September 15, 2026 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 83/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Onimusha Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Protagonist N/A

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Best Features

Fast, Precise Sword Combat

Every duel rewards timing over button mashing, with a parry window narrow enough to punish careless attacks. Landing the one-strike kill against a staggered enemy still feels as satisfying as it did in the earliest games in the series, and bigger foes force you to vary your openings instead of repeating the same combo.

Soul-Draining Gauntlet

Defeated Genma leave behind souls you can pull into your gauntlet and spend on new sword arts or elemental attacks. It turns every fight into a resource you can plan around instead of a one-off encounter, and the upgrade choices change how later fights against tougher Genma actually play out.

Haunted Shrines and Villages

Fog-choked temples, abandoned farmhouses, and overrun shrines each hide an optional story about the people the Genma pushed out. Exploring off the main path pays off with gear, lore, and a better read on what’s hunting you, and some of these side areas connect back to the main story in ways that only become clear later.

Cheaper Onimusha: Way of the Sword Key Price

Buy the Onimusha: Way of the Sword key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this action-horror adventure without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Onimusha: Way of the Sword discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 1660(6 GB) / Radeon RX 5500 XT(8 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce RTX 2060 Super (8 GB) / Radeon RX 6600(8 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

How To Get Onimusha: Way of the Sword Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Onimusha: Way of the Sword cheap on Eneba starts the same way any other purchase does. Browse the store, pick the right platform, region, and edition, then add the key to your cart before heading to checkout. Double-checking the edition against what you already own takes a few seconds and saves you from buying a key you can’t use.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15. The order total updates right away, so you can confirm the Onimusha: Way of the Sword discount landed before you pay. If the total doesn’t change, go back and re-enter the code before moving on to payment.

Finish the payment with your preferred method and wait for Eneba’s delivery process to hand over the key, usually through your order page. Redeem it on the matching platform and the game is ready to install. The steps stay the same no matter how many keys you’ve bought from Eneba before.

The whole process takes a few minutes from cart to redemption, and HUB15 makes it easy to get Onimusha: Way of the Sword cheap without hunting for a separate sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next