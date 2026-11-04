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How To Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Cheap in 2026

You can get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) cheap and join android soldiers fighting machine lifeforms on an abandoned Earth. Their orders seem clear, but encounters on the surface complicate the war they believe they understand.

This action RPG combines melee combat with ranged attacks and shifts into shooting sequences. A cheaper copy suits you if you want a single-player campaign with room for exploration, equipment customization, and a story that continues beyond its first ending.

Eneba sells NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) as a Steam key below the official price, and you can enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to save more. Before buying NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) cheap, check that the key matches your platform and account region. Enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Overview

Humanity has fled Earth, and android soldiers fight to reclaim it from machine invaders. Your assignment begins as a military operation against machine lifeforms, with orders passed down through the YoRHa organization. The campaign gradually questions those orders through encounters that reveal more than the mission briefings explain. Buying NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) cheap gives you a campaign whose later routes expand the story rather than simply repeat the opening journey.

Ruined city blocks connect to desert sands, forest settlements, and an abandoned amusement park. You explore connected regions and revisit them as objectives change, with side quests that reveal how their inhabitants live. Travel mixes running with platforming, while camera changes sometimes turn a familiar route into a side-view sequence. The world rewards detours with equipment and smaller stories, though you can focus on the main objectives when you prefer.

YoRHa combat android 2B works alongside scanner unit 9S, whose curiosity contrasts with her reserved approach. Their partnership anchors the early journey through unfamiliar machine societies, while the android A2 becomes important as the campaign develops. Supporting characters offer perspectives beyond the military chain of command, so conversations often complicate your first impressions. You do not need to know the earlier games to follow the central conflict or understand the protagonists’ immediate goals.

Combat combines weapon switching with evasive movement and Pod fire, so close-range attacks and shooting can overlap during a fight. Plug-in chips let you adjust abilities within a limited capacity, and weapon upgrades offer another reason to explore. Difficulty options and assistance on Easy give you flexibility if the story interests you more than demanding battles. The edition includes the base game and the 3C3C1D119440927 DLC, but check the listing for its complete platform-specific extras.

Game Info Details Genre Action RPG Release date February 26, 2019 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 Metacritic Rating 91/100 (PlayStation 4) Franchise NieR Developer PlatinumGames Publisher Square Enix Protagonist 2B, 9S, and A2

Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Cheap Through Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward compatible with your intended game storefront and account region.

To get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) cheap this way, choose an eligible offer and read its earning requirements before starting. Availability and eligibility vary, so check the conditions attached to your account and chosen activity. Pick a mobile game you want to play rather than assuming every offer suits your schedule.

A Steam gift card can contribute toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout. Check the reward’s regional restrictions and redemption terms before committing your rewards to it. If the catalog has no compatible gift card, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this game.

Rewards can reduce your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, so compare the offer’s requirements with the time you want to spend. Use the button below to explore Snakzy‘s current offers and available rewards.

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NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Best Features

Weapons And Pod Fire

Switch between equipped weapon sets while your Pod fires at enemies, then dodge incoming attacks to create another opening. Getting NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) cheap gives you room to experiment with weapon combinations across melee encounters, projectile patterns, and larger boss battles.

Routes Beyond The First Ending

The first ending does not mark the end of the main story, and continuing opens further perspectives on the conflict. Later routes change what you know about earlier events, so this is a better purchase if you plan to continue beyond an initial completion.

Customizable Plug-In Chips

Plug-in chips occupy limited storage and modify abilities, so you must balance useful effects against their capacity costs. You can build around your preferred approach to combat or choose conveniences like automatic item collection instead of treating every upgrade as a simple increase in damage.

Music That Changes With Play

The soundtrack shifts between arrangements as exploration gives way to battle, with vocals and instrumentation tied closely to each area’s mood. Familiar locations can sound different as circumstances change, and the music gives quiet travel as much character as the larger confrontations.

Cheaper NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Key Price

Buy the NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) key at a cheaper price for good value on this action RPG. For a NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) discount without breaking your wallet, enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying, subject to the product’s stated contents.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Platforms, Performance and Ratings

NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) released for PC and PlayStation 4. The linked product is a NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Steam key for PC, so buying NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) cheap here does not grant a console copy.

Compare your PC hardware with the requirements below before purchasing. The historical specifications list older Windows versions, but the Steam client itself requires Windows 10 or later. Results depend on your hardware and settings, and meeting a listed requirement does not promise a particular frame rate.

Player reviews are broadly positive, with its Metacritic score for PlayStation 4 currently at 91. Its combat, soundtrack, and unfolding story remain strong reasons to play on a compatible system, particularly if you want an RPG that experiments with perspective and genre.

System Requirements for NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition)

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD A8-6500

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 270X

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10, 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD A10-7850K

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon R9 380X

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 8.1 or Windows 10, 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

How To Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Cheaper at Eneba

To get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) cheap, read the listing’s platform, region, and edition details before adding it to your cart. This listing is a Steam key for PC, so compare its activation restrictions with your account’s country and check the included content rather than assuming every platform receives identical extras. Read the seller information and product instructions, then add the matching listing to your cart and proceed to checkout once those details suit your account.

At checkout, find the promo field, manually enter HUB15, and select Apply before you move on to payment. Confirm acceptance and check that your NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) discount appears in the order details before paying, because opening a product link does not activate a coupon. If checkout rejects the entry or shows no adjustment, review the promotion’s terms and your cart instead of completing an order on the assumption that it will change afterward.

Review the complete order summary before you authorize payment, including the seller, selected product, and any charges shown at checkout. Compare the final NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) price with your budget, then follow Eneba‘s order instructions to retrieve the key after purchase. Sign in to the intended Steam account, open the product-activation option, and follow its prompts to redeem the key before you begin the download.

Buying NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) cheap should leave you with a redeemable key. Keep the order details for activation help, and read the listing for the seller’s delivery process rather than assuming a fixed turnaround or a different redemption method. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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