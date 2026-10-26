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How To Get Neighbors: Suburban Warfare Cheap in 2026

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare drops two households into a backyard war, armed with traps, barricades, and whatever gear they can scrounge from the garage. Invisible Walls built the game around neighborhood rivalry instead of a traditional battlefield, trading military shooters for cartoonish suburban mayhem on an ordinary street.

Matches split players into teams that defend their own house while pushing into the house next door, blending PvE objectives with direct PvP fights. Each neighbor brings a different loadout and set of perks, and progression through the ranks keeps unlocking new ways to hold the street or break into one.

Picking a side and jumping into the fight gets a lot more appealing once the price drops. The HUB15 code is the simplest way to get Neighbors: Suburban Warfare cheap, and it’s the same Neighbors: Suburban Warfare discount applied automatically through the link below.

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare Overview

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare sets its fights on an ordinary residential street, where two sides of a single block turn their homes into makeshift fortresses. Instead of a traditional campaign, the game builds its setting entirely around that one street: front lawns become staging areas, garages become weapon lockers, and every house doubles as a target worth defending or raiding.

Each side fields a roster of playable neighbors, each with a different personality, gadget set, and fighting style. Early Access launched with eight of them, and players pick one before dropping into a map, choosing a role suited to defense, offense, or support depending on the house layout that round and who else is already on the team.

Matches combine PvE objectives, like clearing out hazards or securing supply drops, with direct PvP clashes between the two households. Winning a round often comes down to how well a team manages its traps and barricades rather than straightforward gunplay, since a well-placed barricade can stall a raid longer than brute force ever could.

Progression carries between matches through a perk system that unlocks as players level up, letting regulars customize their neighbor with new tools and small stat bonuses. There’s no single lead character to follow here, since the game treats the whole neighborhood, offense and defense alike, as the story it’s telling.

Game Info Details Genre Online Multiplayer Party Brawler Release date 2025-04-17 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5 Developer Invisible Walls Publisher Amplifier Studios

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare Best Features

Defend-and-Raid House Battles

Each match puts your team defending its own house while raiding the house across the street, mixing base-defense tension with aggressive pushes into enemy territory. Map layouts and house positions shift the strategy from one round to the next.

Traps, Barricades, and Household Junk

Turn everyday items into weapons and defenses, stacking barricades across doorways and hallways to slow down raiders before they reach the objective. A well-timed trap can turn a losing defense into a hold that buys your team the time it needs.

Eight Neighbors with Distinct Perks

Pick from a roster of neighbors, each bringing a different gadget set and a perk tree that grows as you level up. Mixing offensive and defensive picks across a team changes how a single house ends up won or lost.

Comic-Style Suburban Chaos

The art style goes for exaggerated, cartoonish visuals that keep the violence lighthearted rather than grim. Humor carries through the character designs, the announcer lines, and the over-the-top ragdoll physics whenever a fight spills into the yard.

Cheaper Neighbors: Suburban Warfare Key Price

Buy the Neighbors: Suburban Warfare key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this suburban brawler without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Neighbors: Suburban Warfare

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i3 4130, AMD FX-4150

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7850

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5 6600, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 280X or higher

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

How To Get Neighbors: Suburban Warfare Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Neighbors: Suburban Warfare cheap at Eneba starts with picking your platform, region, and edition from the store listing. Compare the options carefully, since the key you choose needs to match the platform you plan to play on before you add anything to your cart.

Once you’ve added the right listing to your cart, head to checkout and look for the field that accepts promo codes. Enter HUB15 there to apply the Neighbors: Suburban Warfare discount, then check the updated total before you confirm anything and move on to payment.

After the discount shows up on your order, pick a payment method and finish the purchase. Your key arrives through Eneba’s delivery process, usually in your account or order history, and from there you redeem it on the matching platform to add the game to your library.

The entire process takes a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and HUB15 applies automatically as soon as it’s entered correctly. It’s the easiest way to get Neighbors: Suburban Warfare cheap without waiting on a separate sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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