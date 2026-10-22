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How To Get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Cheap in 2026

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is the sequel to Digital Sun’s shopkeeper-meets-dungeon-crawler original, again published by 11 bit studios. It keeps the series’ back-and-forth between raiding portals for loot and selling that loot across the counter, this time built around a much bigger dungeon at its center.

The story follows a merchant who splits each day between combat runs into the vault and pricing the spoils out front. The vault itself keeps shifting shape between visits, so new routes, enemies and treasure wait every time the shop closes for the night.

HUB15 lets you get 15% off Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault with our exclusive discount code, the easiest way to get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault cheap.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Overview

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault drops you back into the frontier town built on top of a sprawling dungeon no one has ever finished mapping. By day the streets fill with customers haggling over weapons, trinkets and curiosities pulled from below; by night the portals that lead down into the vault pulse open again, daring anyone brave enough to step through. Caravans pass through on a schedule of their own, and the prices they’re willing to pay shift along with them.

You play a merchant who runs both sides of that trade: gearing up to fight through the vault’s shifting floors, then hauling the loot home to sort, price and sell across the counter. The vault rearranges itself with every descent: familiar corridors mix with new ones, and the deeper you push, the tougher the monsters and the better the rewards get. Side passages hide locked doors and old shrines that only open once you’ve found the right key or cleared the right room first.

Running the shop is as much a part of the adventure as the combat. Pricing items too high scares customers off, pricing them too low burns through stock that took real risk to earn, and keeping the shelves stocked means balancing time between the counter and the next trip into the dark. Regular customers remember what they bought last time and come back asking for more of it, so the shop rewards paying attention as much as the vault does.

Over the course of the game, the vault’s lower levels start hinting at a larger mystery buried under the town, one the original Moonlighter never got the chance to explore. Digital Sun builds that thread alongside the familiar loop of looting and selling, giving returning players a reason to dive back in and newcomers a complete story on its own. Old faces from the town reappear in new roles as the plot moves forward, tying the shop and the vault closer together the longer you play.

Game Info Details Genre Action, Adventure, RPG Release date September 2, 2026 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 Metacritic Rating 73/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Moonlighter Developer Digital Sun Publisher 11 bit studios

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Best Features

A Vault That Never Sits Still

Each trip below rearranges the vault’s layout: familiar rooms mix with new corridors, and monsters get tougher the deeper you go.

Shopkeeping With Real Stakes

Price items too high and customers walk away; price them too low and you lose the value of a hard-won haul. Every day at the counter is its own small negotiation.

Gear Built From What You Loot

Vault materials get folded straight into weapon and armor upgrades back at the forge, so each run below changes what you can carry into the next one.

A Town That Grows With You

Profits from the shop fund new buildings and amenities around town, and the streets visibly change as your business grows.

Cheaper Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Key Price

Buy the Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this shopkeeping dungeon-crawler without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or Intel Core i5-10400F

RAM: 12 GB

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or NVidia GeForce GTX 1650 or Intel Arc A750

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 6 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-12500

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVidia GeForce RTX 3060 or Intel Arc A770

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 6 GB

How To Get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault cheap at Eneba starts with browsing the store for the right listing. Pick the platform, region and edition that match your account, since the wrong combination can leave you with a key you can’t redeem.

Add the listing to your cart and move to checkout, where a field for promotional codes is waiting. Enter HUB15 there, the fastest way to lock in a Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault discount before you pay, and check that the total reflects it once the code is accepted.

Finish the purchase with your usual payment method, then wait for Eneba’s delivery process to hand over the key, typically through your account or order page. Redeem it on the matching platform and the game lands straight in your library.

The whole process from checkout to redemption takes just a few minutes, and the Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault discount from HUB15 applies the moment the code goes through, so there’s no separate sale to wait around for to get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault cheap.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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