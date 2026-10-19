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How To Get Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition Cheap in 2026

Microsoft Flight Simulator has put players in the cockpit since 1982. The 2020 relaunch from Asobo Studio rebuilt the series around a real-world map of the entire planet, and the 40th Anniversary Edition adds new aircraft and airports to mark four decades of flying.

Nothing here follows a script or a cast of characters. You choose the plane and the destination, then live weather and real air traffic take over from there, so a short hop or a cross-country flight plays out differently every time.

Getting Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition cheap takes one extra step at checkout. Apply the HUB15 code at payment and the price drops automatically, without a separate sale to wait for.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition Overview

Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition drops you into a digital twin of planet Earth, built from satellite imagery, aerial scans, and real-time data that reconstructs cities, coastlines, and mountain ranges down to individual buildings and trees. There’s no fixed story here. The world itself is the setting, and every flight plan you choose becomes the plot.

The anniversary content adds a roster of historic aircraft spanning the sport’s full history, flyable alongside the simulator’s modern airliners, bush planes, and gliders. Updated airports and points of interest round out the package, and long-time virtual pilots get new ground to cover without any change to how the base simulation handles.

Weather and air traffic pull from live data feeds, so a flight over London at dusk looks and behaves differently depending on the actual conditions outside your window that day. Turbulence, cloud layers, and seasonal lighting shift in real time, and air traffic control chatter changes with the airspace you’re flying through. A calm morning departure can turn into an evening approach through real crosswinds if the flight runs long enough.

Difficulty scales with the pilot. New players can hop in a simple propeller plane with assists turned on, while experienced simmers can switch to full instrument procedures and complex multi-engine aircraft. Either way, the destination is the same planet, rendered at a scale few other games attempt.

Game Info Details Genre Flight Simulation Release date 2022-08-15 Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 91/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Microsoft Flight Simulator Developer Asobo Studio Publisher Xbox Game Studios Protagonist N/A

Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition Best Features

A Full-Scale Digital Earth

Every continent is mapped from real satellite and aerial data, so the airport you grew up near is the same one you can take off from in the sim.

Live Weather and Air Traffic

Real-time weather feeds bring actual storm systems, cloud cover, and wind into your flight as they happen in the real world, and scheduled air traffic shares the same skies and airspace with you.

40th Anniversary Aircraft Roster

Historic aircraft join the lineup to mark four decades of the series, flyable side by side with modern airliners, bush planes, and gliders. Each one keeps its own cockpit layout and startup procedure to learn.

Bush Trips and Landing Challenges

Curated flight routes send you island-hopping through tropical chains or threading mountain passes, each with its own waypoints and landing conditions.

Cheaper Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition Key Price

Buy the Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this flight simulation without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-4460 | AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 770 | AMD Radeon RX 570

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 590

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

How To Get Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition Cheaper at Eneba

To get Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and checking that the platform and region match your account. Confirm it’s the correct edition, add the key to your cart, and head to checkout. Double-check the store listing details before adding anything to the cart, since editions can vary slightly between regions.

At checkout, look for the field for a promotional code and enter HUB15. Apply it before you pay, the discount should appear in your order total right away, so check the updated price before confirming your purchase. Some payment methods show the discount instantly, while others reveal it only on the final confirmation screen, so read through the order summary either way. Keep the confirmation email on hand in case you need to look up the order later.

Finish the transaction with your preferred payment method. Once the order processes, your key arrives through your Eneba account, ready to redeem on the platform the listing specifies. Most keys show up within minutes, though delivery can take a little longer during busy periods, so check your account dashboard if nothing appears right away.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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