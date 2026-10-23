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How To Get METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version Cheap in 2026

METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version brings Hideo Kojima’s stealth saga to PC for the first time. It closes out Solid Snake’s story after a decades-long run across the Metal Gear series.

Snake, now aging fast from his cloned body, chases his old rival Liquid Ocelot through war zones built around private military contractors. Familiar faces return to help him shut down the Patriots system before it consumes the world.

Get METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version cheap today, because the HUB15 code knocks the price down the moment you check out.

METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version Overview

METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version is set in a near future where private military companies fight contracted wars across multiple continents. Old Snake, cloned decades earlier, is sent to track the system that keeps these conflicts running. His body is failing him with every mission, and the countdown gives a story that already carries the weight of the whole series one more layer of urgency.

The trail leads Snake through a Middle Eastern warzone, a South American jungle and the frozen ruins of Eastern Europe as he closes in on Liquid Ocelot, the man who hijacked the Patriots network for himself. Each region hosts its own faction and its own flavor of combat, from quiet street-level ambushes to full battlefield clashes between rival PMCs. Local resistance fighters and war journalists caught in the crossfire add extra texture to every stop on Snake’s route, and those small, human moments keep the larger conspiracy grounded.

Otacon, Naomi Hunter and Raiden return to support Snake through his final mission, each carrying history from Shadow Moses and the Big Shell. Their reunions fill in gaps left by earlier games and give the ending its weight. Liquid Ocelot himself ties the story back to the very first Metal Gear Solid, closing a loop that started with Snake’s own father.

The Master Collection Version keeps every story beat intact while rebuilding the visuals for current PC displays. New players can jump straight into Snake’s last mission without tracking down old console hardware, and returning fans can look for a real METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version discount while the remaster is new.

Game Info Details Genre Tactical Espionage Action Release date 2026-08-27 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5 Franchise (if applicable) Metal Gear Developer Konami Publisher Konami Protagonist Solid Snake

METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version Best Features

Stealth Across Massive War Zones

Blend into rubble and dust with Snake’s camouflage system, then pick off patrols at your own pace. Guards react to light, sound and cover, so your approach changes how each warzone plays out.

A Story That Closes Every Loop

Codec calls and old faces tie back to Shadow Moses, the Big Shell and the very start of the series. Every subplot gets an answer before Snake’s mission ends.

Four Distinct Boss Encounters

The Beauty and the Beast unit forces you to adapt your approach for each fight. Every commander demands a different mix of stealth, timing and firepower.

Rebuilt Visuals for Modern PC

Textures, lighting and character models are redone for current displays, and the frame rate holds steady through firefights and cutscenes alike.

Cheaper METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version Key Price

Buy the METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this tactical espionage action without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit required)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB (SSD recommended)

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-10500

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit required)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB (SSD recommended)

How To Get METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version Cheaper at Eneba

To get METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and picking the platform, region and edition that match your account. Double-check those details before you add the key to your cart, since a mismatched region can cause problems later.

Head to checkout once the listing is in your cart. Look for the discount code field, enter HUB15, and apply it before you finish paying. The total should drop right away, confirming your METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version discount went through.

Choose a payment method and complete the order. Your key arrives through Eneba’s usual delivery process, ready to redeem on the matching platform so you can add the game to your library and start Snake’s last mission. Keep the order confirmation handy until the key shows up in your account, since that’s the fastest way to sort out any delivery questions.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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