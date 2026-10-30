Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition Cheap in 2026

You can get Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition cheap and follow Mono through a world warped by a mysterious television transmission. Alongside Six, he must escape monstrous adults and reach the distant Signal Tower.

This horror puzzle-platformer suits you if you prefer environmental storytelling and short bursts of danger over dialogue-heavy quests. Despite its two central characters, it is a single-player game, with Six controlled by the game rather than another person.

Eneba sells Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition as a Steam key below the official price, and the HUB15 code takes more off at checkout. Before buying Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition cheap, check that the key matches your platform and account region, and read the listing’s included-content details. Enter the HUB15 discount code manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition Overview

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition follows Mono, a small boy whose paper-bag mask offers little protection against the world around him. His journey with Six centers on a mysterious broadcast that reaches into the lives of the Pale City’s inhabitants. The story communicates through gestures and unsettling environments rather than lengthy explanations, so you can follow the immediate danger without understanding every symbol or connection to the wider series.

Your route passes through woodland traps, an oppressive school, and a hospital before the city brings its own threats into view. Every location turns ordinary objects into obstacles at a child’s scale, with furniture becoming climbing routes and household clutter providing places to hide. Getting Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition cheap gives you a focused adventure through connected spaces, not an open map full of repeatable activities or side quests.

Mono is the character you control, while Six accompanies him through much of the journey and responds to situations around them. Cooperation with Six shapes puzzles without requiring a second player, as the children help each other cross gaps or interact with their surroundings. Their relationship develops through small actions rather than constant conversation, and the game asks you to watch their behavior without revealing everything they think.

Play alternates between exploration, physical puzzles, and sudden escapes where hesitation can be fatal. You survive by observing threats and reacting to their behavior, although Mono can wield oversized objects during certain confrontations. If you plan to buy Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition, check the listing for its digital extras and bonus-content details; the edition label does not mean a separate cooperative campaign or a different central story.

Game Info Details Genre Horror puzzle-platformer Release date February 11, 2021 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Metacritic Rating 83/100 (PC) Franchise Little Nightmares Developer Tarsier Studios Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Protagonist Mono

Get Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition Cheap Through Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward compatible with your intended game storefront and account region before starting an offer.

To get Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition cheap this way, choose an eligible offer and read its earning requirements. Availability and eligibility vary, so check the conditions attached to your account. Pick a mobile game you actually want to play rather than assuming every activity will earn rewards in the same way.

A Steam gift card can go toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout. Check the reward’s regional restrictions and redemption terms before committing to that buying route. If the catalog has no compatible reward, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this game.

Rewards can reduce your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, so do not plan around an assumed completion date. Use the button below to explore Snakzy‘s current offers and available gift-card rewards.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition Cheap Through Snakzy Earn rewards with Snakzy and redeem an available gift card toward your game purchase. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition Best Features

A Child-Sized View Of Horror

Desks tower above Mono, door handles sit out of reach, and everyday rooms become dangerous spaces where you must search for a safe route. Buying Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition cheap suits players who enjoy horror built around vulnerability and observation rather than a large arsenal of weapons.

Cooperation With Six

Six helps with obstacles and reacts to Mono’s progress, so many puzzles depend on understanding what the pair can accomplish together. You still control only Mono, which keeps the campaign suitable for solo play without a second controller or an online partner.

Distinctive Pursuers And Locations

The Hunter’s wilderness and the Teacher’s school create different kinds of pressure through their layouts and the behavior of their inhabitants. You must study sightlines and hiding places instead of assuming that a successful approach in one location will work throughout the campaign.

Broadcasts And Environmental Sound

Television static and distant noises draw your attention to threats before you have a clear view of them, while quieter passages leave room to study the surroundings. The soundscape supports the broadcast mystery and gives pursuit sequences a different rhythm from the slower puzzle rooms.

Cheaper Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition Key Price

Buy the Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition key at a cheaper price for good value on this horror puzzle-platformer. Get access without breaking your wallet with a Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition discount: enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying, subject to eligibility and the listing’s stated contents.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition Platforms, Performance and Ratings

The game released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions following later. The linked product is a Steam key for PC. Buying Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition cheap on PC does not grant access to the console versions or transfer ownership between storefronts.

Compare your PC with the requirements below before purchasing, and check the requirements for the version you intend to install. The original PC release and its enhanced version have different hardware demands. Results depend on your hardware and graphics settings, and meeting a listed requirement does not promise a particular frame rate.

Player reviews are broadly positive, with its Metacritic score for PC currently at 83. Its environmental horror and relationship between the two children remain strong reasons to play on a compatible system.

System Requirements for Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2300 / AMD FX-4350

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 570 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB (NVIDIA) / 2 GB (AMD)

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-8350

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R9 270X

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB

How To Get Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition Cheaper at Eneba

To get Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition cheap, read the platform, region, and edition details before adding the listing to your cart. This listing is a Steam key for PC, so compare its activation restrictions with your account’s country and read the included-content description rather than assuming every digital extra is bundled. Check the seller information and product-specific instructions, then add the matching product to your cart and proceed to checkout once those details fit your account.

At checkout, find the promo or discount code field and manually enter HUB15, then select Apply before proceeding to payment. Verify that checkout accepts HUB15 and that your Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition discount appears in the order details before you pay. If the entry is rejected or the adjustment is missing, review the offer terms and your cart, because opening a product link does not activate a coupon.

Review the complete order summary, including the selected product and final payable total, before choosing your payment method. After payment, follow Eneba‘s order instructions to retrieve your Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition key and retain the purchase confirmation for reference. Sign in to the correct Steam account, open its product-activation option, and follow the prompts to redeem the key before downloading the game.

Buying Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem. Keep the order details for activation help, and read the listing for the seller’s stated delivery process instead of assuming a fixed turnaround or an automatic resolution to regional restrictions. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next

Games Like Little Nightmares GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

FAQs