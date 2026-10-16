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How To Get Lies of P Cheap in 2026

Lies of P is a soulslike action RPG from Round8 Studio, a dark reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s Pinocchio. A wooden puppet named Pinocchio wakes in the ruined city of Krat, once a showcase of puppet-powered industry, now overrun by the automatons that served its people.

Pinocchio sets out to find his creator Geppetto, lying his way past the city’s last survivors to stay alive long enough to reach him. Every conversation chips away at how human he becomes, with twisted puppets guarding the path to the truth.

The combat punishes carelessness, so shaving a few dollars off the key is a welcome head start. HUB15 trims the price at checkout, the easiest way to get Lies of P cheap before you set foot in Krat.

Lies of P Overview

Krat is a fictional city modeled on a Belle Époque European capital, built rich on puppet labor until its own puppets turned on the people who made them overnight. What’s left is a beautiful, broken skyline of boulevards, theaters, and workshops, with almost no one alive left to walk through them, only the machines that once served them and now patrol the ruins instead.

You play Pinocchio, a puppet brought back to something like life and sent into the wreckage to track down his maker, Geppetto. The fairy tale framing fades fast, replaced by amnesiac survivors, grief, and the cost of staying believably human in a city built on lies and half-truths at every turn.

Combat runs on a modular weapon system: blades and handles detach and reattach, so a single blade can sit on a heavy grip for blunt force or a light one for speed. A precise parry window rewards reading an enemy’s rhythm over mashing through it, and a mechanical left arm adds grappling, stun, and ranged options on top of ordinary swordplay.

Alongside the fighting, Pinocchio’s choices about honesty quietly shift a hidden measure of how human he becomes. Those choices alter small story beats, the fates of side characters he meets along the way, and which of several endings Krat eventually gives him once the dust settles.

Game Info Details Genre Action RPG (Soulslike) Release date 2023-09-19 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Metacritic Rating 80/100 (PlayStation 5) Developer Round8 Studio Publisher NEOWIZ Protagonist Pinocchio (P)

Lies of P Best Features

Modular Weapon Assembly

Blades and handles detach and reattach freely, so one blade can sit on a hammer grip for blunt force or a rapier grip for speed. Stamina costs and scaling shift with every swap, so loadouts stay personal.

Pinocchio’s mechanical left arm takes interchangeable modules mid-fight, from a grappling line that yanks enemies in close to a flamethrower attachment for crowds. Changing tools on the fly keeps boss fights from turning repetitive.

A Decaying Belle Époque City

Krat recreates a turn-of-the-century European capital after its puppet workforce turned on its people, boulevards and workshops left standing but stripped of anyone alive to use them.

Lies That Shape the Ending

Every conversation lets Pinocchio lie or tell the truth, quietly shifting a hidden measure of how human he becomes. Those small choices decide which ending Krat eventually gives him.

Cheaper Lies of P Key Price

Buy the Lies of P key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this soulslike action RPG without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Lies of P discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Lies of P

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 64bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 64bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

How To Get Lies of P Cheaper at Eneba

To get Lies of P cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that matches your account. PC players should double check the key type and region before adding it to the cart, since the wrong combination can cause headaches at redemption later on, long after the purchase is done.

Once the right listing is sitting in your cart, head to checkout. Look for the promo code field, enter HUB15, and apply it before you pay. The discount should show up in your order total right away, so take a second to confirm it landed before you finish the purchase and submit payment.

Pick a payment method and complete the order. Your key becomes available through Eneba’s delivery process shortly after, usually listed on your account or order page, ready to redeem on the matching platform and add straight to your library without any extra steps or waiting around for anything else.

That whole process takes just a few minutes from checkout to redemption, so there is no reason not to get Lies of P cheap today, and it beats waiting around for a separate Lies of P discount to show up somewhere else later in the year.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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