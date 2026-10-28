How To Get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Cheap in 2026

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Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) bundles NetherRealm Studios’ DC Comics fighter with every piece of guest content and story DLC the game ever received. It picks up after Superman’s authoritarian regime has fallen, and Batman and the remaining heroes are left to rebuild a fractured world.

Old rivalries resurface fast as Brainiac arrives to harvest what’s left of Earth, and heroes and villains alike have to decide where their loyalties lie. The roster spans dozens of DC icons plus crossover fighters, each built around a gear system that lets you tune their look and stats match by match. Crossover guests round out the lineup further, and the roster ends up with more faces than any single-game Injustice release before it.

If you’ve been circling this one, now’s a good time to get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) cheap. It’s a straightforward way to land an Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) discount without digging through unrelated storefronts. HUB15 is the discount code that knocks the price down the moment you apply it at checkout.

Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Overview

Injustice 2 continues the story introduced in Injustice: Gods Among Us, set in a version of the DC universe reshaped by Superman’s fall from grace. After his authoritarian rule collapses, Batman leads a fragile coalition of heroes trying to keep order without repeating Superman’s mistakes. The Legendary Edition folds in every DLC fighter and story chapter released after launch, so the full arc plays out in one package.

The plot kicks into gear when Brainiac’s fleet arrives above Earth, and his forces treat the planet as another specimen to catalogue and conquer. Superman’s old allies and his former enemies have to put aside their differences to fight off an invader that doesn’t care which side anyone picked. Along the way, old grudges between Batman’s circle and Superman’s regime resurface, and they complicate every alliance the story tries to build.

The roster covers staples like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn alongside guest characters pulled in from outside the DC universe. Each fighter uses a gear system that changes their stats and appearance piece by piece, so two players picking the same character can end up with noticeably different builds. Stage transitions and environmental interactions carry over from the first game, so city rooftops and ruined streets become part of the fight itself.

The story mode builds its drama from the fallout between Superman loyalists and Batman’s resistance, and every major fight carries real stakes beyond spectacle. New alliances form just as fast as old ones break, and the tone stays focused on consequences instead of simple good-versus-evil framing. Longtime fans will recognize callbacks to Injustice: Gods Among Us throughout the roster and stage design. Those touches tie the sequel back to where the story started.

Game Info Details Genre Fighting Release date 2018-03-27 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Metacritic Rating 88/100 (PlayStation 4) Franchise (if applicable) Injustice Developer NetherRealm Studios Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Best Features

Full DC Roster Plus Guest Fighters

Every hero and villain from the base game’s launch roster returns alongside every DLC fighter added after release, guest characters included. You get the complete lineup without tracking down separate add-ons.

Gear System With Real Build Variety

Equip pieces that change a fighter’s stats and look, so the same character can play differently from one match to the next. Swapping gear between matches keeps the roster feeling fresh long after the story ends.

Story Mode That Carries the Fight Forward

Play through the fallout of Superman’s fallen regime across a cinematic campaign that shifts perspective between heroes and villains. Each chapter adds context to the larger war against Brainiac.

Destructible, Interactive Stages

Fights spill across rooftops, ruined streets, and other set pieces that react to the action. You can slam opponents through scenery or use the environment to turn a match around.

Cheaper Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Key Price

Buy the Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this fighting game without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition)

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-750, 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: N/A

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

How To Get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) Cheaper at Eneba

Start by browsing Eneba’s listings for Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) and picking the platform, region, and edition that matches your account. Getting these details right the first time means the key activates without any extra headache, so double-check everything before you move on.

Add the listing to your cart once you’ve confirmed it’s the right one, then head to checkout. Look for the discount code field and enter HUB15 before you finalize anything, since this is the easiest way to get Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) cheap without digging through separate sales.

Confirm that the discount shows up in your order total, then pick a payment method and complete the purchase. Your key becomes available through your Eneba account right after payment clears, and you can redeem it through the platform’s activation process to add the game to your library.

The whole process takes just a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and it’s one of the better times to catch an Injustice 2 (Legendary Edition) discount instead of waiting on a seasonal sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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