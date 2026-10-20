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How To Get Halo: Campaign Evolved Cheap in 2026

Halo: Campaign Evolved brings the original Halo: Combat Evolved campaign back for a new generation, rebuilt from the ground up by Halo Studios. It puts players back in Master Chief’s armor for the fight that started the whole series, right as a Halo: Campaign Evolved discount makes it an easy pickup.

The UNSC Pillar of Autumn crash-lands on a massive ringworld after a Covenant fleet forces it down, and the crash scatters the crew across the surface. Master Chief has to find his own way back to the survivors while Cortana pieces together what the ring actually is.

Fans who grew up with the original now get sharper visuals and reworked combat without losing what made Halo’s first ring world click. Grab it with the HUB15 code and get Halo: Campaign Evolved cheap before your next session.

Halo: Campaign Evolved Overview

Halo: Campaign Evolved rebuilds the journey across Installation 04, a massive Forerunner ringworld hidden deep in space far from any charted UNSC territory. The UNSC Pillar of Autumn crash-lands there after a Covenant fleet forces it down mid-flight, and the impact breaks the ship apart as it hits the ring’s surface. Master Chief wakes up alone in the wreckage and has to find his own way back to whatever is left of the crew.

The ring itself carries a lot of the story’s weight here. Its jungles, canyons, and buried Forerunner structures hint at a civilization far older than humans or the Covenant, built with technology neither side fully understands. Every new area the Chief pushes through reveals a little more about what the ring was actually built to do, and why both sides are willing to die over it.

Master Chief spends the campaign alongside Cortana, the AI who reads the ring’s ancient systems faster than he can fight through them. Their partnership carries the story from the first crash-landing through the slow, unsettling discovery that Halo was never meant to be switched on. The Covenant see it as a holy weapon worth activating at any cost. Master Chief and Cortana want to understand what that activation would actually unleash before it’s too late.

Captain Keyes, the surviving marines of Alpha Base, and a handful of Covenant commanders round out a cast built around survival rather than conquest. Partway through the campaign the story introduces the Flood, a parasitic threat that makes every earlier firefight with the Covenant look like a warm-up. By the back half, the fight for Halo stops being about territory and becomes a fight over the ring’s right to exist at all.

Game Info Details Genre First-person shooter Release date 2026-07-28 Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 80/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Halo Developer Halo Studios Publisher Xbox Game Studios Protagonist Master Chief (John-117)

Halo: Campaign Evolved Best Features

Installation 04 Rebuilt at Full Scale

The ring’s jungles, canyons, and Forerunner structures run on modern lighting and draw distance that the original hardware couldn’t touch. Open valleys and cliff faces give the setting a sense of scale the 2001 campaign only hinted at.

Covenant and Flood Combat, Refined

Weapon handling, enemy AI, and vehicle sections got a full rebuild while the original encounter design stays intact. Fighting through a Covenant patrol still calls for the same mix of cover, grenades, and vehicle plays the series is known for.

Cortana as a Constant Companion

Cortana reads Forerunner terminals, flags enemy positions, and reacts to the ring’s mysteries as the mission unfolds. Her dialogue ties the campaign’s separate missions into one continuous story instead of a string of disconnected levels.

Cheaper Halo: Campaign Evolved Key Price

Buy the Halo: Campaign Evolved key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this first-person shooter without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Halo: Campaign Evolved

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-10700K

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 6600, Intel Arc A580 or Nvidia Ge-Force RTX 2060 Super

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 100 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or Intel Core i7-12700K

RAM: 32 GB

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 9070 or Nvidia 3080 Ti

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 12288 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 100 GB

How To Get Halo: Campaign Evolved Cheaper at Eneba

To get Halo: Campaign Evolved cheap at Eneba, start by browsing the listing and confirming you’re picking the Xbox Live key for Windows and Xbox Series X/S. Check the region and edition tied to the key before adding it to your cart, since a mismatch on either one can block activation on your account. Once everything lines up, move the listing into your cart and head to checkout.

At checkout, look for the field where you enter a promotional or discount code. Enter HUB15 and confirm it before you finalize payment, since codes typically need to be applied before the order locks in. The discount should show up in your updated order total, so take a second to review the price before you pay. That updated total is your actual Halo: Campaign Evolved discount in action, not an estimate.

Finish the purchase with your preferred payment method, then pick up your key from your Eneba order page once the transaction clears. Redeem it through the Xbox app or directly on your Xbox console, following whatever prompts the platform gives you during setup. Installation 04 is ready to load the moment the download and activation finish, with no separate unlock step required.

The whole process usually takes just a few minutes from cart to redemption, and the HUB15 savings apply automatically once the code is entered correctly. There’s no need to wait around for a seasonal sale or track down a separate Halo: Campaign Evolved cheap deal elsewhere.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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