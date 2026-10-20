Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get Halloween: The Game Cheap in 2026

Halloween: The Game brings John Carpenter’s slasher mythology into a survival horror format set in Haddonfield, Illinois. Michael Myers, the silent killer known as the Shape, stalks the same quiet streets that made the original 1978 film a horror landmark.

It’s Halloween night, trick-or-treaters are out, and somewhere between the porch lights and the dark backyards, Michael is already watching. Players take on the role of Haddonfield residents trying to make it to morning instead of becoming his next victim.

It’s a tense pick for anyone who wants that same dread without rewatching the movies again. Grab a code and get Halloween: The Game cheap with HUB15, which knocks the price down before checkout.

Halloween: The Game Overview

Halloween: The Game picks up the geography and mythology that the film series spent decades building. Haddonfield, Illinois is rendered as a real neighborhood, with tree-lined streets, carved pumpkins on every porch, and the kind of long driveways that make a sprint to the front door feel longer than it should. Somewhere in that neighborhood, Michael Myers has already escaped and found his way back home.

Survivors play as ordinary Haddonfield residents: babysitters watching someone else’s kids, neighbors home alone for the night, people who just wanted a quiet evening before it went wrong. None of them are fighters by trade, so the smarter move is usually staying out of Michael’s path rather than confronting him directly, since there’s little chance of winning a direct encounter.

Michael himself moves the way he always has in the films, patient and silent, rarely in a hurry because he knows the night is on his side. He doesn’t chase so much as close distance, and a locked door or a quick cut through a backyard can be the difference between surviving the night and not.

The result favors atmosphere over action: there’s less constant danger and more dread that comes from knowing Michael could be behind any hedge or parked car. It’s a slower, meaner kind of horror than most slasher games attempt, built specifically around the one villain who made the genre work in the first place.

Game Info Details Genre N/A Release date September 8, 2026 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 65/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Halloween Developer N/A Publisher N/A Protagonist N/A

Halloween: The Game Best Features

Haddonfield, Recreated Street by Street

Walk the same kind of tree-lined blocks and front porches the films made iconic, now built out as a neighborhood you can actually explore instead of just watch. Every parked car and hedge is a place Michael could be waiting.

The Shape Hunts Like He Always Has

Michael is slow and quiet rather than aggressive, and he closes distance instead of chasing you down outright. Spotting him early, before he’s already close, is the real skill here.

Play as the Ones Trying to Survive the Night

Take on the role of a Haddonfield resident with no weapons training and no plan beyond getting to morning. Avoiding Michael matters more than fighting him, and most nights come down to one good or bad decision.

A Soundtrack Built on Silence

The game uses long stretches of quiet and sparse piano cues instead of constant music. That same restraint is what made the original films build dread instead of forcing it, and a sudden change in that silence is usually the only warning you get.

Cheaper Halloween: The Game Key Price

Buy the Halloween: The Game key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this survival horror experience without breaking your wallet with the HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Halloween: The Game

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel LGA 1200+ / AMD AM4+ (Zen 2+)

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: GTX 1660+ / RX 590+ / Arc A770+ (1080p@30fps)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel LGA 1700+ / AMD AM5+

RAM: 32 GB

VIDEO CARD: RTX 3000 series / RX 7000 series (4k@30fps)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

How To Get Halloween: The Game Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Halloween: The Game cheap at Eneba starts with picking the right listing for your platform, since the store lists PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S versions separately. Browse to the one that matches your account, and double check the region and edition before you add anything to your cart.

Once the correct key is in your cart, head to checkout like you normally would. Look for the discount code field before you confirm your order, since that’s where your Halloween: The Game discount comes from: the code is HUB15.

Enter HUB15 exactly as written and apply it before paying, then check that the discount shows up in your order total. If it’s there, go ahead and finish the payment with whichever method you prefer, and keep an eye on your email or order page for the delivery confirmation.

After payment, your key shows up through Eneba’s normal delivery process, ready to redeem on the matching platform so you can add Halloween: The Game to your library.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next