How To Get GTA IV: Complete Edition Cheap in 2026

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You can get GTA IV: Complete Edition cheap and explore Liberty City through three criminals whose paths cross during the same turbulent period. Niko Bellic arrives with hopes of a fresh start, while Johnny Klebitz and Luis Lopez face trouble within very different circles.

This open-world action-adventure combines driving and shootouts with missions across a dense city modeled on New York. A cheaper copy suits players who want several single-player campaigns in one package, but the current PC edition does not include the original multiplayer modes.

Eneba sells GTA IV: Complete Edition as a Rockstar Games Launcher key below the official price, and HUB15 takes more off at checkout. Before buying GTA IV: Complete Edition cheap, check the platform and account-region restrictions on the listing. Enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

GTA IV: Complete Edition Overview

GTA IV: Complete Edition combines the base campaign with The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. Three overlapping campaigns reveal different sides of Liberty City’s criminal economy. Niko’s search for opportunity brings him into debt collection and organized crime, while the episodes follow a motorcycle club and a nightclub business. Getting GTA IV: Complete Edition cheap gives you all three perspectives without having to choose one campaign before you begin.

Liberty City stretches across distinct boroughs, with the neighboring area of Alderney adding industrial streets and suburban neighborhoods. Driving through the city becomes a substantial part of each campaign. You can follow mission markers, take taxis, or leave the immediate route to explore side activities between jobs. The setting’s radio stations and overheard conversations give even an ordinary trip across town a recognizable local character beyond the next objective.

Niko’s cousin Roman introduces him to a city where promised success rarely matches reality. Johnny and Luis bring their own relationships into the shared setting. Johnny struggles with loyalties inside The Lost motorcycle club, while Luis works alongside nightclub owner Tony Prince and deals with the consequences of his business arrangements. Events and characters overlap across the campaigns, so familiar encounters can look different when another protagonist takes the lead.

Missions combine vehicle pursuits with cover-based shooting, and police pressure creates complications when a job spills into public streets. Vehicles have noticeable weight, so braking and cornering take practice. The episodes change the pace with their own weapons and activities, including motorcycle-focused missions and parachuting. A GTA IV: Complete Edition key is most appealing if you want substantial solo campaigns and enjoy spending time in the city between scripted jobs.

Game Info Details Genre Open-world action-adventure Release date October 2010 Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Franchise Grand Theft Auto Developer Rockstar North, Rockstar Toronto Publisher Rockstar Games Protagonist Niko Bellic, Johnny Klebitz, Luis Lopez

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Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing GTA IV: Complete Edition inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward that fits your intended game storefront and account region before starting an offer.

To get GTA IV: Complete Edition cheap this way, choose an eligible offer and read its earning requirements carefully. Availability and eligibility vary, so check the conditions attached to your account and the activity you select. Pick a mobile game you actually want to play rather than treating every offer as interchangeable.

Gift cards work within the stores and regions specified in their redemption terms. A Steam gift card can contribute toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout or a Rockstar Games Launcher purchase. If the catalog has no compatible reward for your buying plan, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this game.

Rewards can lower your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, so consider the time an offer asks you to spend before committing. Use the button below to check the current offers and available rewards in Snakzy.

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GTA IV: Complete Edition Best Features

Three Connected Criminal Perspectives

Niko’s arrival, Johnny’s motorcycle-club disputes, and Luis’s nightclub responsibilities give each campaign its own social circle and reasons to explore Liberty City. Buying GTA IV: Complete Edition cheap lets you follow their overlapping stories and see how the same criminal networks affect people with different loyalties.

Weighty Driving And Police Pursuits

Cars pitch under braking and shift through corners, so escaping police takes more attention than simply holding the accelerator down. Different vehicles change how you approach a chase, and a damaged car can force you to abandon your original escape plan midway through a pursuit.

Radio Across Liberty City

Music stations, talk radio, and advertisements accompany your journeys and build the city’s satirical view of everyday life. You can switch stations during a long drive or listen to the hosts between missions, so travel has its own entertainment beyond reaching the next marker.

Episodes With Distinct Activities

The Lost and Damned puts motorcycle riding and club relationships near the center of its missions, while The Ballad of Gay Tony adds parachuting and nightclub activities. Those differences give you reasons to change campaigns when you want another pace without leaving the shared setting.

Cheaper GTA IV: Complete Edition Key Price

Buy the GTA IV: Complete Edition key at a cheaper price for good value on this open-world crime collection. Get a GTA IV: Complete Edition discount without breaking your wallet: enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying, subject to eligibility and the listing’s contents.

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GTA IV: Complete Edition Platforms, Performance and Ratings

GTA IV: Complete Edition released for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. The linked product is a Rockstar Games Launcher key for PC, not a GTA IV: Complete Edition Steam key. Buying GTA IV: Complete Edition cheap on one platform does not grant access on another, and the current PC edition excludes multiplayer.

Compare your PC with the requirements below before purchasing, and check the Rockstar Games Launcher requirements too. Results depend on your hardware and settings, and meeting a listed requirement does not promise a particular frame rate. The game’s age alone is not a reason to assume maximum settings will suit your computer.

Player reviews are broadly positive about the campaigns and Liberty City’s atmosphere, though PC performance remains a recurring criticism. The collection suits players who value its characters and setting enough to spend time adjusting graphics options.

System Requirements for GTA IV: Complete Edition

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz / AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4 GHz

RAM: 1.5 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 7900 / ATI Radeon X1900

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 22 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4 GHz / AMD Phenom X3 2.1 GHz

RAM: 2 GB (Windows XP) / 2.5 GB (Windows Vista)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 / ATI Radeon HD 3870

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 22 GB

How To Get GTA IV: Complete Edition Cheaper at Eneba

To get GTA IV: Complete Edition cheap, read the listing’s platform, region, and edition details before adding it to your cart. This listing is a Rockstar Games Launcher key for PC, so compare its activation restrictions with your account’s country and check the stated contents before you buy GTA IV: Complete Edition. Read the seller information and any activation instructions, then add the matching product to your cart and proceed to checkout only after those details fit your account.

At checkout, find the promo or discount code field and manually enter HUB15, then select Apply before proceeding with payment. Confirm that checkout accepts HUB15 and that your GTA IV: Complete Edition discount appears in the order details, rather than assuming that entering the text was enough. If it is rejected, review the eligibility terms and your cart before paying, because opening a product link does not activate a coupon or change the order automatically.

Review the complete order summary, including the product, seller, and final payable total, before choosing your payment method and completing the purchase. Retrieve the key through Eneba‘s order instructions after payment, and keep the confirmation so you can refer to the exact product you purchased. Sign in to the intended Rockstar Games Launcher account, use its code-redemption option, and follow the prompts to add the game before downloading it.

Buying GTA IV: Complete Edition cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem on the correct account. Keep your order details available for activation help, and read the listing for the seller’s delivery process instead of assuming a fixed turnaround or a different storefront’s redemption steps. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

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