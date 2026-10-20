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How To Get Gears of War: E-Day Cheap in 2026

Gears of War has followed Delta Squad’s war against the Locust Horde for nearly two decades, and E-Day pulls players back to the day that war began. The prequel casts a young Marcus Fenix during Emergence Day, when the Locust first tear through the cities of Sera.

Marcus and his squad scramble to hold a crumbling city as the Horde pours out of the ground for the first time, and the campaign trades the series’ later firepower for raw, desperate combat.

If you’ve been waiting to jump into this origin story, now’s a good time to look at how to get Gears of War: E-Day cheap. The HUB15 code knocks the price down at checkout, so you can pick up the prequel without paying full price.

Gears of War: E-Day Overview

Gears of War: E-Day unfolds on Sera fourteen years before the original Gears of War, when nobody above ground knows the Locust Horde exists. Marcus Fenix is still a rising officer in the Coalition of Ordered Governments, more soldier than legend, when reports start coming in of ordinary ground collapsing on people. Within hours those reports turn into a full invasion that none of Sera’s cities are built to survive.

The story follows Marcus and a young Dominic Santiago as their unit gets thrown into the chaos of that first day, fighting an enemy that climbs out of tunnels faster than the COG can map them. Neither soldier has fought anything like the Locust before, and the campaign embraces that disorientation instead of the practiced squad tactics later Gears games are known for. Their bond as green soldiers under fire sets up the friendship players later know from the original trilogy.

Civilians and fellow soldiers scatter through collapsing streets as the Horde pushes toward the surface in numbers nobody anticipated. Command structures break down fast, and Marcus ends up making calls above his rank just to keep his squad alive through the night.

By the time the sun comes up, Emergence Day has already reshaped Sera for good, and the rest of the Gears of War timeline grows directly out of what happens in these opening hours.

Game Info Details Genre Third-person shooter Release date October 6, 2026 Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 87/100 (Xbox Series X/S) Franchise (if applicable) Gears of War Developer The Coalition, People Can Fly Publisher Xbox Game Studios Protagonist Marcus Fenix

Gears of War: E-Day Best Features

Emergence Day Combat

Fight through the first hours of the Locust War with weapons and gear that feel improvised rather than battle-tested. Early COG squads react to an enemy they’ve never seen, and the fights show it.

A Younger Marcus Fenix

Play as Marcus before the scars and the legend, serving alongside Dominic Santiago as green officers instead of war veterans. Their friendship forms under more pressure than either of them expected, and it becomes the partnership fans already know from the original trilogy.

Collapsing City Setting

Move through a Sera city as it crumbles in real time, with streets, tunnels, and buildings giving way as the Horde tears through from below. It’s one of the reasons players are already searching for a Gears of War: E-Day discount.

Cheaper Gears of War: E-Day Key Price

Buy the Gears of War: E-Day key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this third-person shooter without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Gears of War: E-Day

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel i7‑6850K / i5‑10400

RAM: 12 GB

VIDEO CARD: Hardware Ray Tracing capable GPU is required. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 / Radeon RX 9060

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit 22H 19045.7291

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 115 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 / Intel i5-11600K

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Radeon RX 9060 XT

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 12288 MB

OS: Windows 11 64bit (25H2) or newer

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 115 GB

How To Get Gears of War: E-Day Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Gears of War: E-Day cheap on Eneba starts with picking the right listing. Browse to the game’s page, then select the platform, region, and edition that match your account before adding it to your cart. Double-checking these details up front saves you from a mismatched key later, since a PC key won’t redeem on a console account and the other way around.

Once the listing is in your cart, head to checkout and look for the discount code field. Enter HUB15 and apply it before you pay, which updates your order total right away, so take a second to confirm the Gears of War: E-Day discount shows up before you submit payment. If the field doesn’t appear right away, look for a “have a promo code” link near the order summary.

Pick your preferred payment method and complete the transaction once the discount is applied. Your key becomes available through Eneba’s delivery process shortly after, usually right on your account page or in your order history.

Redeem the key through the matching platform, Steam or the Xbox app, and the game is ready to install. The whole process takes just a few minutes from browsing to redemption, and the HUB15 savings apply as soon as the code is entered, so there’s no need to wait for a separate sale to get Gears of War: E-Day cheap.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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