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Home » Cheap Games » How To Get Gears of War: E-Day Cheap in 2026

How To Get Gears of War: E-Day Cheap in 2026

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Johnny Dunes
Johnny Dunes Technical Writer
Fact checked by: Vita Stevens
Updated: October 20, 2026
How To Get Gears of War: E-Day Cheap in 2026
Image credit: The Coalition, People Can Fly

Gears of War has followed Delta Squad’s war against the Locust Horde for nearly two decades, and E-Day pulls players back to the day that war began. The prequel casts a young Marcus Fenix during Emergence Day, when the Locust first tear through the cities of Sera.

Marcus and his squad scramble to hold a crumbling city as the Horde pours out of the ground for the first time, and the campaign trades the series’ later firepower for raw, desperate combat.

If you’ve been waiting to jump into this origin story, now’s a good time to look at how to get Gears of War: E-Day cheap. The HUB15 code knocks the price down at checkout, so you can pick up the prequel without paying full price.

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Gears of War: E-Day Overview

Gears of War: E-Day unfolds on Sera fourteen years before the original Gears of War, when nobody above ground knows the Locust Horde exists. Marcus Fenix is still a rising officer in the Coalition of Ordered Governments, more soldier than legend, when reports start coming in of ordinary ground collapsing on people. Within hours those reports turn into a full invasion that none of Sera’s cities are built to survive.

The story follows Marcus and a young Dominic Santiago as their unit gets thrown into the chaos of that first day, fighting an enemy that climbs out of tunnels faster than the COG can map them. Neither soldier has fought anything like the Locust before, and the campaign embraces that disorientation instead of the practiced squad tactics later Gears games are known for. Their bond as green soldiers under fire sets up the friendship players later know from the original trilogy.

Civilians and fellow soldiers scatter through collapsing streets as the Horde pushes toward the surface in numbers nobody anticipated. Command structures break down fast, and Marcus ends up making calls above his rank just to keep his squad alive through the night.

By the time the sun comes up, Emergence Day has already reshaped Sera for good, and the rest of the Gears of War timeline grows directly out of what happens in these opening hours.

Gears of War: E-Day hulking locust brute standing over fallen bodies
Game InfoDetails
GenreThird-person shooter
Release dateOctober 6, 2026
PlatformsPC, Xbox Series X/S
Metacritic Rating87/100 (Xbox Series X/S)
Franchise (if applicable)Gears of War
DeveloperThe Coalition, People Can Fly
PublisherXbox Game Studios
ProtagonistMarcus Fenix

Gears of War: E-Day Best Features

Gears of War: E-Day soldier crouched behind car wreck under bridge

Emergence Day Combat

Fight through the first hours of the Locust War with weapons and gear that feel improvised rather than battle-tested. Early COG squads react to an enemy they’ve never seen, and the fights show it.

A Younger Marcus Fenix

Play as Marcus before the scars and the legend, serving alongside Dominic Santiago as green officers instead of war veterans. Their friendship forms under more pressure than either of them expected, and it becomes the partnership fans already know from the original trilogy.

Collapsing City Setting

Move through a Sera city as it crumbles in real time, with streets, tunnels, and buildings giving way as the Horde tears through from below. It’s one of the reasons players are already searching for a Gears of War: E-Day discount.

Cheaper Gears of War: E-Day Key Price

Buy the Gears of War: E-Day key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this third-person shooter without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

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System Requirements for Gears of War: E-Day

Minimal system requirements:

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel i7‑6850K / i5‑10400
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • VIDEO CARD: Hardware Ray Tracing capable GPU is required. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 / Radeon RX 9060
  • DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit 22H 19045.7291
  • SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 115 GB

Recommended system requirements:

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 / Intel i5-11600K
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Radeon RX 9060 XT
  • DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 12288 MB
  • OS: Windows 11 64bit (25H2) or newer
  • SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 115 GB

How To Get Gears of War: E-Day Cheaper at Eneba

Gears of War: E-Day soldier being briefed by another up close

Getting Gears of War: E-Day cheap on Eneba starts with picking the right listing. Browse to the game’s page, then select the platform, region, and edition that match your account before adding it to your cart. Double-checking these details up front saves you from a mismatched key later, since a PC key won’t redeem on a console account and the other way around.

Once the listing is in your cart, head to checkout and look for the discount code field. Enter HUB15 and apply it before you pay, which updates your order total right away, so take a second to confirm the Gears of War: E-Day discount shows up before you submit payment. If the field doesn’t appear right away, look for a “have a promo code” link near the order summary.

Pick your preferred payment method and complete the transaction once the discount is applied. Your key becomes available through Eneba’s delivery process shortly after, usually right on your account page or in your order history.

Redeem the key through the matching platform, Steam or the Xbox app, and the game is ready to install. The whole process takes just a few minutes from browsing to redemption, and the HUB15 savings apply as soon as the code is entered, so there’s no need to wait for a separate sale to get Gears of War: E-Day cheap.

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Johnny Dunes

Technical Writer

I’m an author, casual gamer, and all-around foodie who loves mobile games, eating out with friends, and traveling. When I’m not writing, I’m either leveling up in my favorite games or getting lost in a new city. On my blog, I mix gaming tips, ways to earn on the side, and quirky tales from my latest adventures.

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