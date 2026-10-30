How To Get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Cheap in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

You can get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade cheap and join Cloud Strife as a mercenary in Midgar, a city powered by energy drained from the planet. His work with the resistance group Avalanche draws him into a conflict with the Shinra Electric Power Company.

This action RPG combines direct attacks with commands for spells and abilities, so a cheaper copy suits players who enjoy managing a party during combat. Intergrade includes the Midgar campaign and the FF7R EPISODE INTERmission adventure starring Yuffie, not the entire original game’s story.

Eneba sells Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade as a Steam key below the official price, and the HUB15 code takes more off at checkout. Before buying Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade cheap, check that the key matches your platform and account region. Enter the HUB15 discount code manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Overview

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade expands the opening Midgar portion of the original adventure into its own campaign. Cloud’s mercenary job becomes a struggle against Shinra’s control as he gets closer to the people affected by the company’s power. The story gives Avalanche’s members more time together and builds out daily life beneath the city’s enormous plate. Getting Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade cheap makes sense if you want this chapter rather than a complete retelling of the original.

Midgar is divided between industrial facilities and neighborhoods where residents live in the shadow of Shinra’s infrastructure. You follow a chapter structure with room for local detours, rather than roaming a continuous world map. Some chapters let you take side jobs, explore shops, and spend more time around the slums before continuing the main mission. Traversal mainly connects encounters and story scenes, so this is a directed RPG instead of an open-world expedition.

Cloud fights alongside Barret, Tifa, and Aerith, whose different abilities also reflect their personalities. Switching party members changes your role in the same battle, with ranged attacks and close-range pressure serving different purposes. Their conversations carry much of the campaign’s appeal between larger confrontations. Yuffie’s separate episode introduces her mission in Midgar alongside Sonon, so the package offers another perspective without replacing Cloud’s central role.

Combat lets you move and attack in real time, then slow the action to choose commands. ATB charges turn ordinary attacks into opportunities for stronger actions, while materia lets you equip spells and other capabilities across the party. Enemy weaknesses and stagger gauges reward preparation rather than constant button presses. Before you buy Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, remember that its story continues beyond this package in later releases.

Game Info Details Genre Action role-playing game Release date 2021-06-10 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Metacritic Rating 89/100 (Nintendo Switch 2) Franchise Final Fantasy Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Protagonist Cloud Strife; Yuffie Kisaragi in FF7R EPISODE INTERmission

Get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Cheap Through Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward that fits your intended game storefront and account region.

To get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade cheap this way, start with an eligible offer and read its earning requirements. Availability and eligibility vary, so check the conditions before committing your time. Choose a mobile game you want to play rather than assuming every activity offers the same rewards.

A Steam gift card can contribute toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout. Read the reward’s regional restrictions and redemption terms before deciding how it fits your purchase. If the catalog has no compatible reward, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this game.

Rewards can reduce your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, so compare the offer’s requirements with the time you want to spend on mobile games. Use the button below to check Snakzy‘s current offers and available rewards.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Cheap Through Snakzy Earn rewards with Snakzy and redeem an available gift card toward your game purchase. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Best Features

Action With Command Planning

Direct attacks build ATB charges that you spend on abilities, spells, and items, while the command menu slows combat so you can assess the battlefield. Buying Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade cheap gives you a campaign where party management remains important even when you control attacks directly.

Materia Builds Across The Party

Materia slots let you assign magic and other capabilities to weapons and armor, so party members can take on different responsibilities as your equipment improves. Linked slots support useful combinations, and changing your setup before a difficult encounter can be more effective than repeating the same attacks.

Midgar Beyond The Mission

Time in the slums gives you conversations and side jobs between reactor operations and confrontations with Shinra’s forces. Those quieter stretches establish what residents stand to lose, while the contrast between street-level neighborhoods and corporate facilities gives Midgar a clear social divide.

Yuffie’s Separate Midgar Adventure

FF7R EPISODE INTERmission follows Yuffie and Sonon on a mission inside Midgar, with a separate story that complements Cloud’s campaign. Yuffie’s shuriken and elemental ninjutsu give her encounters a different rhythm, and coordinated attacks with Sonon add another combat mechanic to learn.

Cheaper Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Key Price

Buy the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade key at a cheaper price for good value on this action RPG. Get access without breaking your wallet with a Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade discount: enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying, subject to eligibility and the product’s stated contents.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Platforms, Performance and Ratings

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The linked product is a Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Steam key for PC. Buying Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade cheap on one platform does not grant access on another, so match the listing to your account.

Compare your PC with the requirements below before purchasing, including the graphics memory and available storage. Results depend on your hardware and graphics settings, and meeting a listed requirement does not promise a particular frame rate. Leave enough space for the installation rather than checking only that your processor appears on the list.

Player reviews are broadly positive, with its Metacritic score for Nintendo Switch 2 currently at 89. Its combination of party combat and expanded character scenes remains a strong reason to visit Midgar.

System Requirements for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-3330

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 480 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / 3 GB VRAM required

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 100 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i7-3770

RAM: 12 GB

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / 8 GB VRAM required

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 100 GB

How To Get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Cheaper at Eneba

To get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade cheap at Eneba, read the listing’s platform, region, and edition details before adding it to your cart. This listing is a Steam key for PC, so compare its activation restrictions with your account’s country and check the included content rather than assuming it contains later chapters of the wider story. Read the seller information and product-specific instructions, then add the matching product to your cart and proceed to checkout when those details fit your account.

At checkout, find the promo or discount code field and manually enter HUB15, then select Apply before you pay. Verify that checkout accepts HUB15 and shows the adjustment in the order details, because a Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade discount depends on your order qualifying. If it is rejected, review the terms and your cart before paying; opening the product link does not activate a coupon, and you should not assume the total will change afterward.

Review the complete order summary, including the product and any checkout charges, then pay only after confirming that the purchase matches your intentions. Follow Eneba‘s order instructions to retrieve the key, and keep your purchase confirmation somewhere you can find it again. Sign into the correct Steam account, use its product-activation option, and follow the prompts to redeem the key before downloading the game.

Buying Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem. Keep the order details for activation help, and read the listing for the seller’s stated delivery process instead of assuming an immediate turnaround. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next

Games Like Final Fantasy VII GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

FAQs