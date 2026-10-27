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How To Get Farming Simulator 22 Cheap in 2026

Farming Simulator 22 is the latest mainline entry in GIANTS Software’s long-running farming simulation series. It keeps the same core promise that’s carried the franchise for over a decade: start with a small plot and basic gear, then grow it into a real operation.

You expand across crop fields, livestock pens, forestry, and processing buildings, and you choose which crops to rotate and which animals to raise along the way. Production chains let you turn raw harvests into higher-value goods instead of selling them straight off the field, and a full calendar of dynamic seasons shapes how every one of those decisions plays out.

Three distinct regions give you room to specialize instead of repeating one layout across the whole map. Grab Farming Simulator 22 now and use the HUB15 code at checkout to get Farming Simulator 22 cheap.

Farming Simulator 22 Overview

Farming Simulator 22 drops you into the role of a farm owner working across Elmcreek, an original North American-inspired map, alongside the returning European region of Haut-Beyleron. Each map carries its own terrain, climate pattern, and mix of available crops, so the same strategies don’t automatically carry over from one to the other. Dynamic seasons run on a cycle you control, from a single in-game month per season up to a full calendar, and rain, frost, and snow each change how fields look and how machines perform.

Day-to-day play centers on the full agricultural loop: tilling, sowing, fertilizing, and harvesting a rotating list of crops like wheat, canola, and cotton, a crop new to this entry. Beyond crops, you can raise cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, and horses, each with its own care requirements and output, from milk and wool to manure you can feed straight back into your fields. Selling straight off the field works in a pinch, but prices swing with the in-game market, so timing a sale can matter as much as growing the crop.

Forestry rounds out the production side: fell trees, process logs, and sell timber alongside your usual harvests. Production buildings then turn raw goods into refined products, bread from wheat, cheese from milk, that sell for more than the unprocessed version ever would. A steady mix of forestry, livestock, and crop income keeps a single bad harvest from sinking the whole farm.

None of this plays out solo by default. Up to sixteen players can run the same farm together and split fieldwork, deliveries, and construction projects across whichever map you’ve chosen. Everyone’s progress stays on one shared save.

Game Info Details Genre Farming simulation Release date 2021-11-22 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mac Metacritic Rating 75/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Farming Simulator Developer GIANTS Software Publisher GIANTS Software

Farming Simulator 22 Best Features

Dynamic Seasons and Weather

Fields change as the calendar turns: frost slows growth and snow covers unharvested crops. Set the season length yourself, from one month per season up to a full year.

Equipment From Real Manufacturers

Work the land with machines and tools built in partnership with established agricultural brands, each modeled after its real counterpart. Attachments swap in and out the way they would on an actual farm.

Livestock and Production Chains

Raise cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, and horses, then route their output into production buildings that turn milk, wool, and grain into goods worth more at sale.

Cooperative Multiplayer Farming

Bring other players onto your farm and split fieldwork, deliveries, and construction across the map. A shared save keeps everyone’s progress in sync.

Cheaper Farming Simulator 22 Key Price

Buy the Farming Simulator 22 key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this farming simulation without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Farming Simulator 22 discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Farming Simulator 22

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-3330 or AMD FX-8320 or better

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R7 265 or better (min 2 GB VRAM)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 10 Home (x64)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 35 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-5675C or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or better

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 570 or better (min 6 GB VRAM)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 Home (x64)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 35 GB

How To Get Farming Simulator 22 Cheaper at Eneba

To get Farming Simulator 22 cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the store listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that match your existing account and library. Confirm those details carefully before adding the key to your cart, since platform and region mismatches usually aren’t refundable once a key gets redeemed.

At checkout, look for the discount code field near the order summary and enter HUB15 exactly as written. The total should update to reflect the discount once the code is accepted, so double check the new price before you confirm payment.

Finish the purchase with your preferred payment method, then wait for the key to land in your Eneba order history, usually within minutes. Redeem it through the matching platform’s client and the game will download straight into your library, ready to launch.

The whole process takes only a few minutes from cart to redemption. It’s one of the simplest ways to get Farming Simulator 22 cheap, and you won’t need to wait around for a seasonal Farming Simulator 22 discount. Or click the link below and have the code already applied.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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