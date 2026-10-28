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How To Get FAITH: The Unholy Trinity Cheap in 2026

FAITH: The Unholy Trinity collects all three chapters of Airdorf Games’ pixel horror series into one release. Full-motion video cutscenes cut into blocky, low-resolution exploration, recreating the look of a damaged VHS tape from the early 1980s.

A year after an exorcism went wrong in a secluded Connecticut home, a young priest comes back to finish what he started. The house hasn’t forgotten him, and the halls he once ran through have grown stranger and more hostile.

The three chapters follow that return step by step, building toward a final confrontation inside the house. HUB15 lets you get 15% off FAITH: The Unholy Trinity with our exclusive discount code, the easiest way to get FAITH: The Unholy Trinity cheap.

FAITH: The Unholy Trinity Overview

The story is set inside a secluded house in rural Connecticut, the same house where a young priest’s first exorcism fell apart. A year later, he returns alone, convinced the demon he failed to banish is still waiting behind its walls. Nothing about the house has changed since that night.

Each of the three chapters moves through the house from a different angle, revisiting rooms that feel less familiar than before. Scattered notes, torn photographs, and home-video footage reveal pieces of the family who lived there before the exorcism, and the fate they met. The priest pieces together what happened to them while searching for a way to finish the ritual he abandoned. Every discovery makes the house feel less like a crime scene and more like something still alive.

Guilt follows the priest into every room, and the house seems to use it against him, twisting familiar hallways into dead ends. Flickering static, warped angles, and sudden cuts to grainy footage stand in for jump scares, building a steady dread across the trilogy. Characters from his past resurface in distorted form, blurring the line between the house and his own mind.

By the third chapter, the gap between the priest’s memories and the house’s present wears thin enough to see through. What started as a single failed exorcism becomes a reckoning with every choice that put him back through that door. The ending ties the three chapters into one complete horror story.

Game Info Details Genre Survival Horror Release date 2022-10-20 Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Developer Airdorf Games Publisher Airdorf Games

FAITH: The Unholy Trinity Best Features

Retro VHS Horror Presentation

Full-motion video cutscenes cut into blocky, low-poly exploration, built to look like a damaged camcorder tape from the early 1980s. Every flicker and tracking glitch adds to the feeling you’re watching something you shouldn’t.

Three Chapters, One Cursed House

Play through all three FAITH chapters back to back, following the priest’s return to the same house a year after his first exorcism failed. Later chapters recontextualize rooms and events from the earlier ones.

Investigation-Based Puzzle Solving

Search drawers, read scattered notes, and piece together ritual clues hidden around the house to finish the exorcism. Progress depends on paying attention to the environment, not quick reflexes.

Minimalist Top-Down Dread

Sparse rooms, limited lighting, and sudden shifts in camera and sound do most of the work, with few traditional monster encounters. The quiet stretches between events make the sudden ones land harder.

Cheaper FAITH: The Unholy Trinity Key Price

Buy the FAITH: The Unholy Trinity key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this pixel horror trilogy without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code, your FAITH: The Unholy Trinity discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for FAITH: The Unholy Trinity

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: 64-bit Intel compatible Dual Core CPU

RAM: 2 GB

VIDEO CARD: DX 11 compliant graphics card

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 800 MB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: 64-bit Intel compatible Quad Core CPU

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: DX 11 based graphics card

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 800 MB

How To Get FAITH: The Unholy Trinity Cheaper at Eneba

To get FAITH: The Unholy Trinity cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and checking which platform, region, and edition match your account. FAITH: The Unholy Trinity is primarily a PC release, so confirm the key type before adding it to your cart. Double-check the region requirement listed on the page, since some keys are tied to a specific storefront.

Once you’ve picked the right listing, add it to your cart and head to checkout. Look for the discount code field on the checkout page, then enter HUB15 and apply it before you finalize payment.

If the code is accepted, the updated total will reflect the discount, so take a moment to review it before you pay. Complete the purchase with your preferred payment method, and your key should show up in your Eneba order history shortly after. Keep that confirmation handy in case you need it for support later.

Redeem the key through the matching platform’s client and add FAITH: The Unholy Trinity to your library. Using HUB15 is the fastest way to get FAITH: The Unholy Trinity cheap without waiting on a separate FAITH: The Unholy Trinity discount or seasonal sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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