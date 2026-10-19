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How To Get Enshrouded Cheap in 2026

Enshrouded is a voxel-based survival action RPG from Keen Games, built around solo and co-op exploration of a world blanketed in a corrosive mist called the Shroud. You play as a Flameborn, one of the few people immune to the mist’s petrifying effects.

The game mixes open-world survival, base-building and crafting with dungeon crawling and real-time combat against enemies twisted by the Shroud. After more than two years in Early Access, Keen Games shipped the full 1.0 release in October 2026 with new regions, bosses and story content.

Co-op brings friends into the same world to tackle altars and dungeons side by side. New or returning for the 1.0 release, the HUB15 discount code is the easiest way to get Enshrouded cheap on Eneba.

Enshrouded Overview

Enshrouded drops you into a once-thriving kingdom now covered by the Shroud, a living mist that slowly kills anyone who stays in it too long. You wake as a Flameborn, one of the few survivors immune to the Shroud, with little memory of how the kingdom fell. The only way forward is up, out of the ruins and into a world that has mostly forgotten what daylight looks like.

Outside the Shroud’s reach, you’ll find scattered survivors rebuilding what they can, from blacksmiths to farmers, each one with a task that unlocks new crafting recipes and base upgrades. NPCs like the Blacksmith, Alchemist and Farmer join your settlement as you rescue them, and your base becomes a proper hub the more of the map you clear. Questlines tied to these characters push you toward the Shroud’s source, one flame altar at a time.

Combat spans melee, ranged and magic, and scales with the regions you explore, from frostbitten peaks to flooded lowlands and deeper underground ruins. Flame altars let you burn back pockets of the Shroud for good, and the mist’s hold on the map shrinks region by region. Boss fights at the end of major areas gate access to new gear tiers and story beats.

The 1.0 release rounds out the campaign with an ending, additional regions and endgame content for players who cleared everything during Early Access. Solo or in co-op, your progress and base-building carry over between sessions.

Game Info Details Genre Survival action RPG Release date 2026-10-15 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 89/100 (PC) Developer Keen Games Publisher Keen Games Protagonist Flameborn (customizable player character)

Enshrouded Best Features

Voxel World You Can Dig, Build and Reshape

Tunnel through mountains, flatten hills and carve out underground bases anywhere the Shroud hasn’t reached. Base-building ties directly into the voxel terrain, so a fortress can double as a cave system.

Flame Altars Push Back the Shroud

Lighting a Flame Altar permanently clears the toxic mist from the surrounding area and reveals new paths and resource nodes. Each cleared region brings fresh materials, enemies and side content tied to that biome.

Survivor NPCs Build Out Your Base

Rescue specialists like the Blacksmith, Alchemist and Farmer and settle them in your base to unlock new crafting stations and gear tiers. Every NPC you bring home gives you a reason to keep exploring farther from your starting camp.

Co-op Progression That Carries Over

Drop in and out of a shared world with friends without losing your own gear, levels or base layout. Dungeons and flame altars scale to the group, so a full party faces tougher fights for better rewards.

Cheaper Enshrouded Key Price

Buy the Enshrouded key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this survival RPG without breaking your wallet: HUB15 is your Enshrouded discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Enshrouded

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 (2.7 GHz 4 Core) / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (3.5 GHz 4 Core) or equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (req. 6 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (req. 6 GB VRAM) / Intel ARC A380

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i7-8700 (3.7 GHz 6 Core) / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (3.7 GHz 8 Core) or equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (req. 6 GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (req. 6 GB VRAM) / Intel ARC A770

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

How To Get Enshrouded Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Enshrouded cheap on Eneba starts with picking the right listing for your platform, since separate keys exist for PC and console. Browse the store, confirm you’re choosing the correct region and edition, and make sure the key matches the account or launcher you plan to redeem it on. Once everything lines up, add it to your cart.

At checkout, look for the field where you can enter a promo code. Enter HUB15 and apply it before you pay, and the discount should show up in your order total. Review the updated price before you confirm the purchase.

Once the order goes through, finish payment with whichever method you prefer. Your key arrives through Eneba’s usual delivery process, ready to redeem on the platform the listing was built for, Steam included. From there it’s just a matter of launching the game, picking a character and heading back into the Shroud.

That’s the whole process for turning an Enshrouded discount into an easier buy, and it only takes a few minutes from cart to redeemed key.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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