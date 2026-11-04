Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get Call of Duty: Ghosts Cheap in 2026

You can get Call of Duty: Ghosts cheap and join an elite military unit after a devastating attack leaves the United States fighting for survival. Its campaign follows two brothers through a war against the Federation, with missions that move beyond conventional battlefield assaults.

This first-person shooter suits you if you want a focused campaign alongside competitive multiplayer and alien survival co-op. Check the listing’s included content before buying, since extra maps and downloadable expansions are separate purchases unless expressly included.

Eneba sells Call of Duty: Ghosts as a Steam key below the official price, and the HUB15 code takes more off at checkout. Before buying Call of Duty: Ghosts cheap, check that the key matches your platform and account region. Enter the HUB15 discount code manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

Call of Duty: Ghosts Overview

Call of Duty: Ghosts introduces a separate setting within the military shooter series, rather than continuing an earlier campaign’s characters. A devastated United States fights against a powerful Federation after an orbital weapons strike changes the balance of power. You primarily play Logan Walker, whose family becomes closely involved with the masked soldiers known as Ghosts. Getting Call of Duty: Ghosts cheap gives you a campaign you can follow without completing previous entries or knowing their casts.

The campaign follows a directed mission sequence instead of an open world full of optional objectives. Missions move between ruined cities, underwater operations, and orbital combat, with changes in equipment and movement along the way. You follow squad instructions through set-piece attacks, quieter approaches, and defensive engagements rather than selecting the order of major operations. That structure suits shorter sessions because your next objective is usually clear, even when the environment changes dramatically between assignments.

Logan’s brother Hesh stays central to the campaign, while their father Elias connects the family to the Ghosts. The brothers’ relationship gives the military conflict a personal focus, and the opposing operative Rorke brings a direct threat to their unit. Riley, a military working dog, also participates in selected sequences rather than simply appearing in cutscenes. These characters give the story continuity as your assignments shift locations, without requiring you to learn a large roster before you begin.

Outside the campaign, competitive multiplayer offers customizable soldiers and loadouts, while Extinction introduces a separate alien threat. Extinction combines cooperative defense with objectives that require team coordination, including protection of a drill as it destroys alien hives. The campaign, competitive modes, and cooperative survival provide distinct reasons to return, though online matchmaking depends on available players. When you compare the Call of Duty: Ghosts price, check which modes and add-ons the purchase actually includes instead of assuming every expansion comes with it.

Game Info Details Genre First-person shooter Release date November 5, 2013 Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U Metacritic Rating 68/100 (PC) Franchise Call of Duty Developer Infinity Ward Publisher Activision Protagonist Logan Walker

Get Call of Duty: Ghosts Cheap Through Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing Call of Duty: Ghosts inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward compatible with your intended game storefront and account region before choosing an offer.

To get Call of Duty: Ghosts cheap this way, start with an eligible offer and read its earning requirements. Availability and eligibility vary, so check the participation conditions before you commit your time. Pick a mobile game you actually want to play rather than assuming every activity offers the same rewards.

A Steam gift card can go toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout. Read the reward’s regional restrictions and redemption terms, then compare its supported store with your purchase plan. If the catalog has no compatible reward, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this game.

Rewards can lower your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, so avoid planning a purchase around an assumed payout date. Use the button below to explore Snakzy‘s current offers and check the available gift cards.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Call of Duty: Ghosts Cheap Through Snakzy Earn rewards with Snakzy and redeem an available gift card toward your game purchase. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Call of Duty: Ghosts Best Features

A Separate Campaign Setting

The Walker family’s fight against the Federation gives you a starting point that does not depend on following earlier campaigns in the series. Buying Call of Duty: Ghosts cheap makes sense if you want a self-contained military shooter premise with familiar controls and a different cast.

Riley On The Battlefield

Selected campaign sequences let you direct Riley through hostile areas and use his perspective to scout ahead of the squad. His role changes how you approach those encounters, with opportunities to locate enemies before Logan and the other soldiers move into position.

Extinction Cooperative Survival

Extinction replaces human opponents with alien creatures and asks your team to protect a drill as it destroys hives. Class roles and shared objectives encourage coordination, so success requires more than everyone firing independently at the closest target throughout each defensive stand.

Customizable Multiplayer Soldiers

Competitive multiplayer lets you build soldiers and adjust loadouts with weapons, equipment, and a points-based perk system. Squads also incorporates AI-controlled teammates and opponents, which gives your customized lineup a role outside the standard experience of joining a public competitive match.

Cheaper Call of Duty: Ghosts Key Price

Buy the Call of Duty: Ghosts key at a cheaper price for good value on this military first-person shooter. Get the listed game without breaking your wallet with a Call of Duty: Ghosts discount: enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying, subject to the product’s stated contents.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Call of Duty: Ghosts Platforms, Performance and Ratings

Call of Duty: Ghosts released for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Wii U. This listing is a Call of Duty: Ghosts Steam key for PC. Buying Call of Duty: Ghosts cheap on one platform does not grant access on another, so match the product to your account.

Compare your PC hardware with the requirements below before buying. The original specifications list older Windows versions, but the Steam client itself requires Windows 10 or later. Performance depends on your hardware and settings, and meeting a listed requirement does not promise a particular frame rate.

Player reviews are mixed, with its Metacritic score for PC currently at 68. The campaign’s set pieces and Extinction give you specific reasons to consider it, so choose it for the modes you intend to play on a compatible system.

System Requirements for Call of Duty: Ghosts

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom X3 8750 2.4 GHz

RAM: 6 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 / AMD Radeon HD 5870

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-680 3.6 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

How To Get Call of Duty: Ghosts Cheaper at Eneba

To get Call of Duty: Ghosts cheap, read the listing’s platform, region, and edition details before adding it to your cart. This listing is a Steam key for PC, so compare its activation restrictions with your account’s country and check the included content rather than assuming expansions are bundled. Read the seller information and any purchase-specific instructions, then add the matching product to your cart once you know it suits your account and the modes you want.

At checkout, find the promo or discount code field and manually enter HUB15, then select Apply before you proceed to payment. Confirm that checkout accepts HUB15 and displays the adjustment in the order details, because a Call of Duty: Ghosts discount depends on your order qualifying under the current terms. If it is rejected or acceptance is unclear, review the conditions before paying, and remember that opening a Call of Duty: Ghosts sale listing does not activate a coupon.

Review the complete order summary against the product page, including the platform, regional restrictions, and final payable total, then choose your payment method. After payment, follow Eneba‘s order instructions to retrieve your key and keep the confirmation available for reference if an activation issue arises. Sign in to the intended Steam account, open its product-activation option, and follow the prompts to redeem the key before you begin the download.

Getting Call of Duty: Ghosts cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem. Keep your order details for activation help, and read the listing for the seller’s stated delivery process rather than assuming a fixed turnaround or buying another key while you wait. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next

FAQs