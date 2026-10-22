How To Get BOMBANANA! Cheap in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

BOMBANANA! drops three players into a single bomb-defusal puzzle, and none of them can see the whole picture. One player is Blind, one is Deaf, and one is Mute, so every round turns into a scramble of half-information and quick instructions.

Lefto Studio built the game around jungle hideouts full of banana-obsessed monkeys and live explosives. The tone stays silly even as the clock runs out, and each session shuffles the bomb layout and the roles so returning teams face new puzzles instead of solved ones.

Grab three controllers, pick your squad, and start defusing. HUB15 lets you get 15% off BOMBANANA! with our exclusive discount code, the easiest way to get BOMBANANA! cheap.

BOMBANANA! Overview

BOMBANANA! puts three players on one team with none of them holding the full truth. The Blind player can hear teammates but cannot see the bomb. The Deaf player watches every wire and dial but catches no spoken callouts. The Mute player sees and hears everything but can only describe it through gestures and limited sounds.

Lefto Studio treats miscommunication as the central mechanic rather than a bug to design around. Wires, switches, and symbols are split across each player’s partial view of the device, so no single person can defuse a bomb without the other two. A wrong guess or a mistimed callout can set off the fuse early and turn a calm plan into a scramble. Even a well-rehearsed team has to adapt its signals every time the bomb layout changes.

The campaign strings these defusal puzzles into longer runs and adds new tools and hazards as players get better at reading each other. A jungle setting full of banana-obsessed monkeys and tropical hideouts keeps a game about live explosives from feeling grim. The tone favors slapstick panic and mismatched instructions over dread, and later stages mix in new bomb variants that force teams to rework their old habits.

Because the whole premise depends on three distinct viewpoints, BOMBANANA! is built for exactly three players, matched locally or online for co-op sessions. Each round resets the bomb layout and reassigns roles, so a squad that cleared one run still has to relearn the next.

Game Info Details Genre Puzzle, Indie Release date 2026-09-02 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating N/A Developer Lefto Studio Publisher TARK Protagonist N/A

BOMBANANA! Best Features

Three Roles, One Bomb

Each round splits the puzzle across a Blind, a Deaf, and a Mute player, so no one person ever sees the full device. Success depends on combining three incomplete views into one working plan, and swapping roles between rounds keeps every player on both sides of the puzzle.

Chaotic Co-Op Communication

Players swap callouts, gestures, and scribbled symbols to work around their own restriction. A single garbled instruction can turn a clean defusal into a last-second scramble.

Escalating Campaign Puzzles

The campaign layers in new bomb types, tools, and time pressure as the roles get harder to juggle. Later stages demand tighter coordination than the opening rounds ever hinted at, and teams end up building their own shorthand for each new hazard.

Jungle Monkey Setting

Banana-obsessed monkeys and tropical hideouts give the whole premise a lighthearted shell around some genuinely tense puzzle-solving. The tone stays playful even when the bomb timer doesn’t.

Cheaper BOMBANANA! Key Price

Buy the BOMBANANA! key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this co-op puzzle without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your BOMBANANA! discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for BOMBANANA!

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: Intel HD Graphics 520 / AMD Radeon Vega 3 or equivalent

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 300 MB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Intel Iris Xe / NVIDIA GTX 1050 / AMD RX 560

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 300 MB

How To Get BOMBANANA! Cheaper at Eneba

To get BOMBANANA! cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and picking your platform, region, and edition. Double-check these details before adding the key to your cart, since the wrong region can cause activation issues later. Once the listing matches what you need, move it into your cart and head to checkout.

At checkout, look for the field where you can enter a promo code and type in HUB15. Applying it should update your order total immediately, so confirm the discount shows up before you pay. If the field is hidden behind a link or a small toggle, open it before you move past the order summary.

Choose your payment method and complete the purchase once the BOMBANANA! discount is applied. Your key typically appears on your account or order page right after payment clears, ready to redeem on the matching platform and add to your library. After that, you just launch the game and find a second and third player.

The whole process takes just a few minutes from browsing to redemption, and the HUB15 savings apply automatically once the code is entered, so there’s no extra work to get BOMBANANA! cheap.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next