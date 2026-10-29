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How To Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Cheap in 2026

Anno 117: Pax Romana is the newest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running Anno series, trading its usual centuries at sea for the height of the Roman Empire. You take the governor’s role, turning scattered settlements into a province loyal to Rome and its emperor.

The campaign runs from the sunlit coasts of Latium to the damp hills of Albion, each region asking for its own farms, roads, and temples to keep pace with a growing population. Trade ships move grain, wine, and marble between provinces while the Senate watches your balance of growth and loyalty closely.

Build toward military conquest, religious devotion, or economic power, and a lasting Rome still takes patience and a steady supply chain. Anno 117: Pax Romana cheap is easiest to find with the HUB15 code, which trims the price the moment you check out.

Anno 117: Pax Romana Overview

Anno 117: Pax Romana opens in the early years of the Roman Empire, during a long stretch of peace that has opened new provinces to settlement and trade. You arrive as a fresh governor with a patch of unclaimed land, a handful of settlers, and a mandate to turn both into a working city that can stand on its own within a few seasons.

Latium forms the game’s warm, familiar heartland, with olive groves, vineyards, and marble quarries that feed Rome’s appetite for luxury goods. Albion across the sea is colder and wetter, and its tribes and bogs demand a different rhythm of farming, timber, and fortification.

Senators, merchants, and local chieftains each pull your city in a different direction. The game rewards governors who favor the army, the gods, or the marketplace, since public buildings, aqueducts, and amphitheaters raise a province’s standing with Rome while neglected infrastructure invites unrest and revolt.

The deeper you build into both regions, the more the Senate expects in tribute and the more your own people expect in return, so every road and temple becomes part of a longer political balancing act.

Trade between Latium and Albion ties the whole campaign together, since ships that arrive empty waste time the Senate won’t forgive. Managing both provinces at once, rather than conquering one and ignoring the other, is where Anno 117: Pax Romana finds its particular challenge.

Game Info Details Genre City-building strategy Release date 2025-11-13 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 84/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Anno Developer Ubisoft Mainz Publisher Ubisoft

Anno 117: Pax Romana Best Features

Two Distinct Provinces to Settle

Build across Latium’s sunlit farmland and Albion’s damp, forested frontier, each with its own crops, building styles, and hazards to manage. Shipping routes tie the two together and carry resources that neither region can produce alone, so neglecting one side slows the other down.

Four Paths of Governance

Grow your standing through military strength, religious devotion, trade wealth, or civic culture, and watch your city’s architecture and population shift to match. Senators react differently depending on which path you lean into.

Roman Infrastructure in Motion

Aqueducts, roads, and harbors visibly carry water, goods, and people across your province as it grows, with construction following the paths you lay down. Neglect any one of them and unrest spreads through the streets you worked to build, so you must decide which problem to fix first.

Seasons and Trade Shape the Skyline

Market stalls fill with imported silk and glassware as trade routes mature, while harvest seasons change the color of the fields around your city. Weather and crop cycles push you to plan storage and shipping well ahead of shortages.

Cheaper Anno 117: Pax Romana Key Price

Buy the Anno 117: Pax Romana key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this city-building strategy game without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Anno 117: Pax Romana

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel 7th Gen: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX-5600 XT (6 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit only)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 117 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel 9th Gen: Intel Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX-6600 XT (8 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64 bit only)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 117 GB

How To Get Anno 117: Pax Romana Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Anno 117: Pax Romana cheap at Eneba starts with browsing the store for the right listing among the available keys. Pick the platform, region, and edition that match your account, since Steam, Ubisoft Connect, and Epic Games Store keys aren’t interchangeable, and the wrong one won’t activate.

Add the key to your cart and head to checkout, where a field for promo codes sits near the order total. Enter HUB15 there to apply your Anno 117: Pax Romana discount before you pay, and check that the updated total reflects the lower price before you confirm the order.

Once the discount shows up and the payment goes through, your key lands in your Eneba account almost right away. Redeem it on the matching platform and the client handles the download, so you can get Anno 117: Pax Romana cheap and still be building your first Roman town within minutes.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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