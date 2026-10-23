How To Get Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Cheap in 2026

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Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is Cold Iron Studios’ sequel to its co-op shooter set in the Alien universe, published by Daybreak Game Company. Up to four players form a fireteam of Colonial Marines built from an expanded class roster.

The game drops your squad into overrun colonies and derelict installations, where Xenomorphs close in from every direction. A new Specialist class lets you pull abilities from across the roster to build a Marine around whatever role your squad needs.

Fireteam Elite 2 gives squads fresh classes and tougher swarms to test against. HUB15 allows you to get 15% off Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 with our exclusive discount code, the easiest way to get Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 cheap.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Overview

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 puts you back in the boots of a Colonial Marine, dropped into the kind of installation the franchise has used since the original Alien film: derelict stations, flooded corridors, and colonies gone quiet right before the Xenomorphs show up. Cold Iron Studios builds the sequel on the same four-player fireteam structure as the first game. Daybreak Game Company publishes this round, with the full class roster reworked from the ground up for the occasion.

Instead of a single lead character, you build your own Marine from five core classes, covering everything from close-range suppression to turrets and sentry guns. A new Specialist class sits above those five as an endgame option built around customization rather than a fixed loadout. You pull major and minor abilities from across the roster to shape a Marine that fits whatever role your squad is missing.

The Xenomorphs on the other side of that fight are smarter this time. They adapt to how your fireteam plays instead of swarming in a straight line, and your squad has to change tactics mid-mission to keep up. Weapon customization goes deeper too, with more attachments and upgrade paths than the original gave you to work with.

None of it changes what the series has always been about: four Marines and one Xenomorph-infested objective to clear together. Every mission is a fresh excuse to load back in with friends and see how long your squad lasts against the swarm.

Game Info Details Genre Co-op third-person shooter Release date 2026-08-25 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 65/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Alien Developer Cold Iron Studios Publisher Daybreak Game Company Protagonist Customizable Colonial Marine

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Best Features

Five Classes Plus a Fully Custom Specialist

Pick from five overhauled classes, or unlock the Specialist and mix skills from the whole roster. Your squad can cover demolitions, healing, and heavy weapons without anyone stepping on another role.

Xenomorphs That Adapt Mid-Fight

Enemy AI reacts to how your fireteam plays instead of charging in on a fixed pattern. Swarms flank and target whoever’s exposed, so standing still is rarely the safe option.

Four-Player Co-Op Built for Replays

Drop into missions with up to three friends and face different enemy compositions on every run. Horde-style encounters push your loadouts and class picks in ways solo play never will.

Deeper Weapon and Gear Customization

Attachments and upgrade paths stack up across a much longer list than the first game offered. Tuning a loadout for a mission becomes part of the planning, not an afterthought.

Cheaper Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Key Price

Buy the Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this co-op shooter without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel Core i5-8400

RAM: 10 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA RTX 2060

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 11

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 35 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G / Intel Core i5-12600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: AMD 6700 / NVIDIA RTX 3070

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 35 GB

How To Get Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 cheap on Eneba starts the same way any key purchase does: browse the listing, then check the platform, region, and edition before you commit. Xbox, PC, and PlayStation keys aren’t interchangeable, so match the listing to the storefront you actually use and confirm the edition is the one you want before adding anything to your cart.

Once you’ve confirmed the right edition, add it to your cart and head to checkout. Look for the discount code field before you pay, enter HUB15, and apply it. The order total updates right there, so you can see the Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 discount reflected before you confirm anything.

From there it’s a normal checkout: pick a payment method, complete the purchase, and wait for the key to land on your order page. Redeem it through the platform the listing was built for, and the game shows up in your library ready to install. The whole process usually takes just a few minutes from checkout to redemption, with no need to wait on a separate sale for the savings.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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