How To Get Alchemy Factory Cheap in 2026

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Alchemy Factory drops you into the role of a workshop owner building an automated operation out of potions, reagents, and transmutation lines. It swaps the steel and conveyor belts of a typical factory game for bubbling cauldrons and alchemical ingredients.

You start small, brewing basic mixtures by hand, then expand into production chains that turn raw materials into increasingly complex concoctions. Along the way you manage storage, logistics, and the layout puzzles that come with cramming more machinery into a workshop that never gets any bigger.

If you want to get Alchemy Factory cheap without waiting on a storewide sale, the HUB15 code knocks the price down for you right at checkout.

Alchemy Factory Overview

Alchemy Factory puts you in charge of a growing workshop dedicated to turning raw ingredients into valuable potions and reagents. The early game is hands-on: you gather materials, mix basic brews, and sell the results to fund your first pieces of equipment. From there the focus shifts toward automation, as conveyor belts, pipes, and crafting stations take over the repetitive work.

As your workshop expands, you start juggling multiple production lines at once, each one feeding ingredients into the next stage of a longer recipe chain. Space inside the workshop stays fixed, and efficient layouts matter as much as the recipes themselves. A bottleneck in one line can stall an entire chain of production further down, so the floor plan ends up as much of a puzzle as the chemistry.

New recipes unlock as you progress, and each one brings more exotic ingredients and trickier processing steps into your workshop. Some ingredients need to be refined through several stages before they’re useful, which rewards planning ahead instead of bolting on machines once problems appear. The deeper you get, the more your workshop starts to resemble a dense, interlocking factory rather than a simple crafting shed.

There’s no combat or dialogue here, just the steady puzzle of keeping ingredients flowing and output growing. Players who enjoy tuning a system until it runs smoothly will find plenty to work with in Alchemy Factory’s workshop management, and anyone comparing an Alchemy Factory discount against the full price gets the same automation-heavy game either way.

Game Info Details Genre Factory Automation, Simulation Release date September 7, 2026 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating N/A Developer D5 Copperhead Publisher Gamirror Games

Alchemy Factory Best Features

Deep Automation Systems

Conveyor belts, pipes, and robotic arms link every stage of your production chain together. Chaining machines into longer sequences turns a simple recipe into a self-sustaining process that keeps running while you build the next one. Each added stage frees up more of your own time for planning instead of upkeep.

Workshop Space Management

Your workshop’s footprint stays fixed, so every new machine has to compete for floor space. Rearranging an existing layout as production scales up becomes just as important as unlocking new recipes, and a cramped corner from an early save can turn into a real headache later on.

Branching Recipe Trees

Basic reagents feed into increasingly elaborate potions as you unlock new crafting steps. Several recipes need multiple intermediate ingredients processed in sequence before the final product comes together, so a single high-tier potion can trace back through a long, winding chain of earlier brews.

Cheaper Alchemy Factory Key Price

Buy the Alchemy Factory key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this factory automation game without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Alchemy Factory

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: i5-3570 3.4 GHz 4 Core

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 1060, or AMD RX 470/RX 570, or equivalent performance & VRAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600X﻿ or ﻿i5-12400 ﻿or equivalent performance, 6 physical cores minimum

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia RTX 2070﻿ or RX 5700, or equivalent performance & VRAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 or later (64-Bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

How To Get Alchemy Factory Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Alchemy Factory cheap at Eneba starts with browsing the store listing and confirming you’re buying the correct platform, region, and edition for your account. Since Alchemy Factory is a PC title, double check that the listing you pick matches the storefront you actually play on before it goes in your cart. Once everything matches, add the listing to your cart and head to checkout.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15 for an immediate Alchemy Factory discount. Applying the code before you finalize the order knocks the price down automatically, so double check the updated total before you pay. If the field doesn’t appear right away, look for a link or toggle near the order summary that reveals it.

Finish the purchase with your preferred payment method. After the order processes, your key should land in your Eneba account page, ready to redeem on the platform the listing was built for. Follow the platform’s own instructions to add Alchemy Factory to your library and start building your workshop.

The whole process rarely takes more than a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and the HUB15 savings apply automatically once the code is entered, so there’s no need to wait around for a separate sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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