Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE Cheap in 2026

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE is the newest entry in Bandai Namco’s arcade combat flight series, putting players back in the cockpit for a story of aerial warfare on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The campaign follows a pilot swept into a new conflict over the skies of Theve after a rescue mission turns into a full-blown war fought mostly in the air.

Picking it up at launch means paying full price, but that’s where HUB15 comes in. If you want to get ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE cheap, the HUB15 code cuts the price at checkout.

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE Overview

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE puts you in the cockpit of a fighter pilot caught in an escalating war over the skies of Theve, a contested region central to the story. The campaign opens with a rescue mission that spirals into a long fight for control of the airspace, and your pilot is pulled into alliances and rivalries with rival squadrons along the way.

Missions move between tight canyon chases, open-sky dogfights, and large-scale battles where whole fleets clash at once. As in earlier Ace Combat games, the story plays out through radio chatter between pilots during missions, and each encounter carries a sense of urgency even when the dialogue takes a back seat to the flying.

The roster of aircraft grows as the campaign moves forward, with new planes and loadouts unlocking after key story missions. Objectives range from escort runs and base strikes to interception missions, and the pacing stays varied as the war over Theve grows larger.

By the later chapters, the conflict pulls in more than the original two sides and widens into a war that spans several fronts. Base assignments shift the pilot between different fronts as the war widens, and each stretch of the campaign looks visually distinct from the last. Objectives shift from one-off strikes to coordinated multi-squadron operations that build toward a final run of missions where every aircraft in your hangar gets used. The result is a campaign that keeps raising the stakes mission after mission, right up to its final confrontations over Theve.

Game Info Details Genre Action Release date 2026-10-02 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 87/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Ace Combat Developer Bandai Namco Aces Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Protagonist N/A

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE Best Features

High-Stakes Dogfights Over Theve

Take on open-sky battles and tight canyon chases as the war over Theve escalates. Every mission mixes close-range dogfighting with larger fleet engagements, so the flying stays varied from one sortie to the next. Terrain plays a role too, with mountain passes and coastal flight paths forcing different approaches to the same fight.

Growing Aircraft Roster

New planes and loadouts unlock as you clear key story missions, and each one opens up a different way to approach later fights. Earlier aircraft stay useful too, and switching loadouts based on mission type often matters more than always flying the newest plane.

Squadron Rivalries and Alliances

Other squadrons shift between allies and rivals as the campaign moves forward, which adds a layer of politics to the aerial combat.

Mission Radio Chatter

Pilots talk to each other throughout every mission, and the chatter keeps the cockpit feeling busy even in quieter stretches of flying.

Cheaper ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE Key Price

Buy the ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this aerial combat game without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060[6 GB] / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT[8 GB]

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: 6.6

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 32 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070[8 GB] / AMD Radeon RX 6800 [16 GB]

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: 6.6

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

How To Get ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE Cheaper at Eneba

Getting ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE cheap at Eneba starts with browsing the listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that matches your account. PC players should double check the key type before adding it to the cart, since the wrong region can cause activation issues later. It only takes a minute to compare editions if more than one is listed, so you get the exact version you expect before paying.

Once the right listing is in your cart, head to checkout and look for the field where you can enter a promo code. Type in HUB15 and apply it before you finish the order. The order total should reflect the ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE discount right away, so take a second to confirm it landed before you pay.

After the discount is applied, finish the payment with your preferred method and wait for the key to show up in your order history. Redeem it on the matching platform, Steam for the PC version, and the game will be ready to install once the activation goes through. Digital delivery means there’s no shipping wait involved, so you can usually be flying within minutes of the order going through. That’s the fastest way to get ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE cheap without hunting down a separate sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next