PUBG UC Gift Card Black Friday: How to Get 10% Off

If you’re looking for a PUBG UC gift card Black Friday deal, Eneba’s cashback campaign runs from November 23 to 29. Although PUBG Mobile UC isn’t part of the seasonal cashback campaign, you can still use the HUB10 discount code for an extra 10% off eligible UC offers on Eneba.

From a small top-up to a larger bundle for your next Royale Pass or outfit, you have plenty of denominations to choose from. Once you’ve purchased your UC code, you can redeem it through Midasbuy, the game’s official top-up platform.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE



Is There a PUBG UC Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29): up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. PUBG UC Gift Card: Use HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible UC purchases. Discount code requirements: Enter HUB10 manually at checkout. Discount codes cannot be combined with cashback under Eneba’s standard terms.

Eneba’s Black Friday campaign focuses on cashback, which you can claim and use toward future purchases. For PUBG Mobile UC, however, the HUB10 discount code gives you an alternative way to save directly at checkout.

The good thing about using a discount code is that you don’t have to make another purchase to benefit from the savings. Simply apply HUB10 at checkout and review your updated total before paying.

Which PUBG UC Gift Card Should You Buy?

Things to consider: All the featured codes are listed as Global keys, but some activation restrictions may still apply. Check the product page for regional compatibility before purchasing. You’ll also need a valid PUBG Mobile Player ID when redeeming your code through Midasbuy.

If you’re looking for a small top-up, the 60 UC pack is a practical choice. Larger bundles offer proportionally more bonus UC, making them worth comparing if you’re planning several in-game purchases. Don’t forget to apply HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers when checking the final price.

Payment from a phone is covered in this guide to PUBG Mobile UC with Apple Pay. Pick the tier by how much UC the player spends in a normal week, and treat the season as the timing rather than a reason to size up.

How to Buy and Redeem a PUBG UC Gift Card on Eneba

Buying a UC code on Eneba takes a few minutes, and the redemption happens outside the store. Have the player’s PUBG Mobile character ID ready before you start.

Pick your denomination. Choose the amount of UC you want and check the product’s activation requirements before adding it to your cart. Apply the discount code. Enter HUB10 manually at checkout for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Make sure the discount has been applied before proceeding. Complete your purchase. Select your preferred payment method and review the final checkout total, including any applicable service fees. Retrieve your code. Once your payment is confirmed, find your purchased code in the My Library section of your Eneba account or your order confirmation email. Redeem your code. Visit Midasbuy, log in, and select your country or region. Open the PUBG Mobile redemption page, enter your Player ID and purchased code, then confirm the redemption.

Once you’ve redeemed your code, open PUBG Mobile and check your UC balance. Keep your order confirmation in case you run into any redemption issues.

Pro tip You can find your Player ID by tapping your profile avatar in the upper-left corner of the PUBG Mobile home screen. Double-check the ID before submitting your redemption request.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE



Is a PUBG UC Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?

If you’re already planning to get the next Royale Pass, pick up a new outfit, or stock up on UC, Black Friday is a good time to compare your options. With HUB10, you can get an extra 10% off eligible purchases on Eneba, while larger bundles also include bonus UC.

To get the most out of your budget, compare the discounted checkout total with what you’d normally pay through the in-game store or Midasbuy. Choose a denomination that covers your planned purchases without spending more than you need to.

A PUBG Mobile UC gift card also makes a practical gift for someone who regularly plays the game. Simply send them the unused code and let them redeem it on their own account.

More PUBG UC Gift Card Options on Eneba

Looking for a different amount of UC? Explore more PUBG Mobile UC gift cards on Eneba, find a denomination that fits your budget, and use HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers at checkout.

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