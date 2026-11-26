PUBG UC Gift Card Black Friday: How to Get 10% Off
Recent Update
Looking for a PUBG UC gift card Black Friday deal? Use HUB10 for 10% off eligible UC offers on Eneba and learn how to buy and redeem your code.
If you’re looking for a PUBG UC gift card Black Friday deal, Eneba’s cashback campaign runs from November 23 to 29. Although PUBG Mobile UC isn’t part of the seasonal cashback campaign, you can still use the HUB10 discount code for an extra 10% off eligible UC offers on Eneba.
From a small top-up to a larger bundle for your next Royale Pass or outfit, you have plenty of denominations to choose from. Once you’ve purchased your UC code, you can redeem it through Midasbuy, the game’s official top-up platform.
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Is There a PUBG UC Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?
Eneba’s Black Friday campaign focuses on cashback, which you can claim and use toward future purchases. For PUBG Mobile UC, however, the HUB10 discount code gives you an alternative way to save directly at checkout.
The good thing about using a discount code is that you don’t have to make another purchase to benefit from the savings. Simply apply HUB10 at checkout and review your updated total before paying.
Which PUBG UC Gift Card Should You Buy?
|
Denomination
|
Total UC
|
Region
|
On Eneba
|
60 UC
|
60
|
Global
|
300 + 25 UC
|
325
|
Global
|
600 + 60 UC
|
660
|
Global
|
1,500 + 300 UC
|
1,800
|
Global
|
3,000 + 850 UC
|
3,850
|
Global
|
6,000 + 2,100 UC
|
8,100
|
Global
Things to consider: All the featured codes are listed as Global keys, but some activation restrictions may still apply. Check the product page for regional compatibility before purchasing. You’ll also need a valid PUBG Mobile Player ID when redeeming your code through Midasbuy.
If you’re looking for a small top-up, the 60 UC pack is a practical choice. Larger bundles offer proportionally more bonus UC, making them worth comparing if you’re planning several in-game purchases. Don’t forget to apply HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers when checking the final price.
Payment from a phone is covered in this guide to PUBG Mobile UC with Apple Pay. Pick the tier by how much UC the player spends in a normal week, and treat the season as the timing rather than a reason to size up.
How to Buy and Redeem a PUBG UC Gift Card on Eneba
Buying a UC code on Eneba takes a few minutes, and the redemption happens outside the store. Have the player’s PUBG Mobile character ID ready before you start.
- Pick your denomination. Choose the amount of UC you want and check the product’s activation requirements before adding it to your cart.
- Apply the discount code. Enter HUB10 manually at checkout for an extra 10% off eligible offers. Make sure the discount has been applied before proceeding.
- Complete your purchase. Select your preferred payment method and review the final checkout total, including any applicable service fees.
- Retrieve your code. Once your payment is confirmed, find your purchased code in the My Library section of your Eneba account or your order confirmation email.
- Redeem your code. Visit Midasbuy, log in, and select your country or region. Open the PUBG Mobile redemption page, enter your Player ID and purchased code, then confirm the redemption.
Once you’ve redeemed your code, open PUBG Mobile and check your UC balance. Keep your order confirmation in case you run into any redemption issues.
You can find your Player ID by tapping your profile avatar in the upper-left corner of the PUBG Mobile home screen. Double-check the ID before submitting your redemption request.
Is a PUBG UC Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?
If you’re already planning to get the next Royale Pass, pick up a new outfit, or stock up on UC, Black Friday is a good time to compare your options. With HUB10, you can get an extra 10% off eligible purchases on Eneba, while larger bundles also include bonus UC.
To get the most out of your budget, compare the discounted checkout total with what you’d normally pay through the in-game store or Midasbuy. Choose a denomination that covers your planned purchases without spending more than you need to.
A PUBG Mobile UC gift card also makes a practical gift for someone who regularly plays the game. Simply send them the unused code and let them redeem it on their own account.
More PUBG UC Gift Card Options on Eneba
Looking for a different amount of UC? Explore more PUBG Mobile UC gift cards on Eneba, find a denomination that fits your budget, and use HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers at checkout.
PUBG Mobile UC on Eneba
FAQs
No, PUBG Mobile UC isn’t included in Eneba’s Black Friday cashback campaign. However, you can use the HUB10 discount code for an extra 10% off eligible UC purchases.
No. Eneba’s Black Friday campaign focuses on cashback on selected products. However, you can still use regular discount codes like HUB10 on eligible in-game currency purchases.
HUB10 offers an extra 10% off eligible purchases, but not every product or order is guaranteed to qualify. Enter the code at checkout to confirm your discount before paying.
No, purchases made using a discount code do not earn cashback. Compare both offers to decide which provides better value for your purchase.
Yes, some PUBG Mobile UC codes expire one year after their issue date. Check the Important Notice section on your chosen product page for its specific redemption conditions.
No, HUB10 is a regular Eneba discount code and isn’t exclusive to Black Friday. You can use it on eligible UC offers outside the seasonal campaign while the code remains valid.