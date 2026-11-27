Minecraft Black Friday Sale: How To Get Minecraft Cheaper
Minecraft Black Friday Sale
Get Minecraft for a lower price by taking advantage of the Eneba Black Friday cashback campaign.
The Minecraft Black Friday sale on Eneba allows you to get the game cheaper through cashback. The specific product offered is the Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition for PC, redeemable on the Microsoft Store.
The offer doesn’t reduce the price at checkout but gives you credit for future purchases. Buy the Global PC key and receive cashback in your Eneba Wallet. This guide covers how to get the game from Eneba, plus other options if you’re looking to buy Minecraft for other platforms.
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Is There a Minecraft Black Friday Sale This Year?
Make sure you’re signed in to a registered Eneba account before purchasing to receive the cashback reward. Check the product page for the cashback amount and any eligibility conditions before completing your order.
Which Minecraft Edition Should You Buy?
There are different Minecraft editions available on Eneba, but the Black Friday cashback offer doesn’t apply to all of them. Check the table below for each product’s region, platform, and promotion eligibility.
|
Product
|
Region
|
Platform
|
Black Friday Offer
|
Buy Now
|
Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition
|
Global
|
Microsoft Store
|
Yes
|
Minecraft
|
United States
|
Xbox Live
|
No
|
Minecraft Triple Bundle
|
United States
|
Xbox Live
|
No
|
Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition
|
Global
|
Microsoft Store
|
No
The Minecraft Black Friday sale cashback on Eneba can’t be combined with other discounts or promotions.
With the cashback you earn from the purchase, you can get more Minecoins on Eneba to spend on skins, texture packs, and other in-game content.
Buy Cheap Minecraft Minecoins
How To Get Minecraft Cheaper on Eneba
Follow these steps to buy Minecraft on Eneba and claim your cashback without issues:
- Sign in to Eneba. Log in to your account to receive cashback in your Eneba Wallet.
- Choose the right product. Select the Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition Global PC key and check the product details, including region and platform restrictions.
- Complete your purchase. Add the product to your cart, review your order, and pay. Cashback is credited to your Eneba Wallet after an eligible purchase.
- Redeem your key. Follow the product page instructions to activate Minecraft on your Microsoft account.
For the other Minecraft versions not included in the Eneba Black Friday cashback promo, you can use the discount code HUB15 instead. Make sure to apply the code at checkout before paying.
Is Minecraft Worth Buying for Black Friday?
Minecraft is worth buying for Black Friday if you enjoy creative building, survival gameplay, and open-world exploration. It includes both single-player and multiplayer modes, so you can build alone or explore shared worlds with friends. Offline play is also available, while multiplayer requires an internet connection.
If you enjoy Minecraft, you can also explore other survival and sandbox titles. The Minecraft Black Friday sale cashback on Eneba is a good opportunity to pick up the game and discover other titles at lower prices.
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FAQs
You can get it cheaper through the Minecraft Black Friday sale cashback promo on Eneba by buying the Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition. The product is a Global region key for PC that you can redeem on the Microsoft Store.
No, Eneba‘s Black Friday offer is cashback, not an instant discount at checkout. Eligible purchases earn up to 40% cashback, but only for a limited time.
Yes, Minecraft supports offline play in single-player mode. Multiplayer requires an internet connection, and console online play may require a platform membership.
Yes, Minecraft is rated ESRB Everyone 10+ and PEGI 7. Its single-player mode lets younger players enjoy the game without joining online multiplayer sessions.
No, the Minecraft Black Friday sale on Eneba is a cashback offer after an eligible purchase, with the cashback going to your Eneba Wallet.