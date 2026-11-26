The best Xbox Black Friday deals this year cover everything from big open-world adventures to games you can enjoy with friends on the same couch. Grand Theft Auto VI, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Hogwarts Legacy headline this roundup, but there’s more to consider if you’re looking for something to play on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.

Eneba’s Black Friday cashback campaign runs from November 23 to 29, offering up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback is credited to your Eneba Wallet after purchase rather than deducted at checkout, so check which products qualify before paying. You can also use HUB15 for 15% off at checkout on any day.

Whether you’re shopping for Black Friday Xbox One games or newer Series X/S releases, check the platform, account region, and age rating before buying. That way, you can focus on games that fit your console, budget, and the player you’re shopping for.

How Black Friday Works on Eneba This Year

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback: added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). Any day: enter HUB15 at checkout to get 15% off.

Grand Theft Auto VI is included on the confirmed cashback list, although not every game in this roundup qualifies. Read carefully through each entry to see whether the product is covered. You’ll need an Eneba account to receive cashback, and the amount is credited to your wallet after purchase rather than taken off your checkout total.

The Best Xbox Black Friday Deals at a Glance

Not every Xbox player is looking for the same thing during Black Friday. You might want a sprawling single-player adventure, a game to play with friends, or something suitable for the whole family. These three picks are a good starting point if you’re comparing the best Xbox Black Friday deals, especially if you want to narrow down your options before browsing the full list.

1 Grand Theft Auto VI 2026 One of the best Xbox Black Friday deals for a single-player action-adventure, and it appears on Eneba’s Black Friday cashback list. Buy now 2 Assassin's Creed Shadows 2025 One of the best Black Friday Xbox picks for feudal Japan stealth, with a shinobi and a samurai to switch between. Buy now 3 Hogwarts Legacy 2023 One of the best Black Friday deals on Xbox for wizarding world exploration, rated Teen and built for long single-player sessions. Buy now

If you want a game you can sink dozens of hours into, Grand Theft Auto VI is the standout choice here. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a better fit for players who enjoy sneaking through enemy territory and planning their moves, while Hogwarts Legacy offers a more relaxed mix of exploration, spellcasting, and collecting. Each has a different appeal, so the right pick depends on what you enjoy playing.

Before buying, make sure the key matches your Xbox generation and account region. Grand Theft Auto VI and Assassin’s Creed Shadows are rated for adults, while Hogwarts Legacy is rated Teen (PEGI 12), making it a more suitable option for some younger players. If you’re buying for a shared household, the age rating is just as important as the price.

12 Best Xbox Black Friday Deals

The best Xbox Black Friday deals aren’t all aimed at the same type of player. Some offer hours of story-driven exploration; others are built around challenging combat or multiplayer sessions with friends. We’ve picked 12 games, each with something different to offer, so you can find one that suits the way you play.

1. Grand Theft Auto VI [Best Overall Deal]

Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Nov 19, 2026 Genre Action-Adventure, Third-Person Shooter Best For Adult solo players on Series X/S Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive GmbH Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 99/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Grand Theft Auto VI takes players to a sprawling modern-day Vice City and the wider state of Leonida in a single-player action-adventure from Rockstar Games. The game combines exploration, third-person shooting, and story-driven missions, giving players a large world to explore at their own pace. It launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, 2026.

If you’re after one major release to spend your Black Friday gaming time on, this is an easy place to start. It’s a single-player experience that can be played offline, and the Xbox product is featured on Eneba’s confirmed cashback list, making it one of the best Xbox Black Friday deals to check out during the campaign.

Why it’s a good deal:

Critics scored it 99 on Metacritic.

The cashback list runs November 23 to 29.

Offline single-player needs no online membership.

Things to consider: This listing is an Xbox key, so it won’t activate a PS5 copy. Cashback requires an Eneba account and is credited to your wallet rather than reducing the checkout price. The game’s Mature 17+ ESRB and PEGI 18 ratings also make it an adult-only recommendation.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

2. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Best for Feudal Japan Stealth]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Release Date Mar 20, 2025 Genre Action-Adventure, Ninja Best For Stealth fans who plan every approach Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Belgrade Publisher Ubisoft Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 85/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an open-world action-adventure set in feudal Japan, built around two contrasting protagonists. Naoe reads light, sound, and shadows to slip past guards and uses a grappling hook to find new parkour routes, while Yasuke fights openly with a katana or naginata.

It is single-player only, so it suits someone who likes scouting a stronghold before committing, since swapping heroes changes the entire approach. For that player, the Xbox key is one of the best Xbox Black Friday deals in this roundup.

Why it’s a good deal:

Smoke bombs and shuriken pull guards out of position.

The grappling hook opens vertical routes into enemy camps.

Yasuke’s bow allows silent takedowns before open melee.

An 85 Metacritic score backs the open-world stealth.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for Xbox, while the game also runs on PC, PS5, and Switch 2. One Steam reviewer reports frequent crashes in recent builds, and costumes sit behind a paid in-game currency. Its ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 ratings suit adult players only.

Switching between Naoe and Yasuke changes how you approach every stronghold.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

3. Hogwarts Legacy [Best for Wizarding World Exploration]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Feb 10, 2023 Genre Magic, Third Person Best For Wizarding world fans playing solo Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 12 Developer Avalanche Software Publisher Warner Bros. Games Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 85/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the wizarding world during the 1800s, long before Harry Potter’s story begins. You play as a student who discovers a connection to an ancient magical secret, attending classes, learning spells, brewing potions, and exploring Hogwarts and the surrounding areas. Along the way, you’ll uncover hidden locations, take on quests, and develop your character’s abilities.

It’s a solid choice for anyone who wants an open-world fantasy adventure without the pressure of competitive multiplayer. The game lets you explore at your own pace, and its Xbox One version also makes it relevant for players searching for Black Friday Xbox One games. With a Teen ESRB rating and PEGI 12, it’s also a more accessible choice for some younger players than the adult-rated titles elsewhere in this roundup.

Why it’s a good deal:

The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest adds a dungeon and a shop.

Potions, talents, and spell casting give steady solo progression.

Character customization lets a fan build their own student.

Steam reviewers rate it 89% positive.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for Xbox, and the game runs on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X/S, so check which version you need. Single-player means no online membership is required. Some Steam reviewers find the castle itself quieter than the map around it.

Set in the 1800s, it tells its own story across familiar locations and new ones.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

4. Minecraft [Best for Multiplayer Survival Adventures]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, iOS Release Date May 17, 2009 Genre Survival, Action-Adventure Best For Families sharing one Xbox console Mode Single-player Multiplayer Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Mojang Studios, Microsoft Publisher Xbox Game Studios, Mojang Studios Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 88/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Minecraft is a survival action-adventure from Mojang Studios and Microsoft, playable solo or in multiplayer. It has been out since 2009 and runs on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One alongside PC, PlayStation, Switch, and iOS.

The Eneba key is for Xbox, and offline play with an ESRB Everyone 10+ rating makes it the easiest shared pick among Black Friday Xbox deals. A household that outgrows it can browse games like Minecraft for the next one.

Why it’s a good deal:

Its Metacritic score stands at 88.

ESRB Everyone 10+ and PEGI 7 suit younger players.

Offline play works without a subscription.

Multiplayer covers a household playing together.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for Xbox only, so a Switch or PlayStation copy is a separate purchase. Online multiplayer on Xbox needs an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription.

Its PEGI 7 rating and offline mode make it the low-risk pick for a shared console.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

5. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best for Story-Rich Western Epics]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Date Oct 26, 2018 Genre Western, Shooter Best For Solo players who want a long Western Mode Single-player Online co-op Online PvP Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games Cross-platform NO DLC NO Metacritic 97/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Red Dead Redemption 2 follows Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they struggle to survive in a changing American frontier in 1899. Rockstar Games combines an expansive open world with a character-driven story, offering plenty to do beyond the main missions, from hunting and fishing to exploring towns and wilderness. Red Dead Online also lets players explore the frontier with others.

Steam reviewers praise the writing and the character work, and a 97 Metacritic score sits behind the campaign. It suits a patient solo player, and anyone who finishes it can move on to games like Red Dead Redemption 2.

Why it’s a good deal:

92% of Steam reviews are positive.

Red Dead Online supports co-op and competitive play.

A posse lets friends ride the frontier together.

Things to consider: This is an Xbox console listing, and the game runs on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Online play on Xbox needs an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription. ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 make it an adult pick.

The single-player story is the main attraction, while Red Dead Online gives you another reason to return after the credits.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

6. Hollow Knight [Best for Atmospheric Metroidvania Exploration]

Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Feb 24, 2017 Genre Metroidvania, Platformer Best For Solo explorers who like a challenge Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Team Cherry Publisher Team Cherry Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 90/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Hollow Knight is a hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania, the kind of action game where new abilities reopen paths you walked past earlier. Team Cherry sends you into a ruined insect kingdom beneath the town of Dirtmouth. You explore twisting caverns, battle tainted creatures, and piece the story together from the bugs you meet.

It is single-player and fully offline, for anyone who enjoys a slow burn and a steep difficulty curve. Steam reviewers single out the art, the soundtrack, and how much exploring pays off. Among Xbox games on Black Friday, this is the pick for one deep world to get lost in.

Why it’s a good deal:

A 90 Metacritic score sits behind the whole kingdom.

Charm loadouts let you reshape how the knight fights.

Free expansions add boss fights, quests, and new music.

Things to consider: Eneba’s page here is a console store page, so an Xbox gift card is what you buy. Hollow Knight also runs on PC, PS5, and Switch, and those versions are separate. The combat is demanding, so plan for a learning curve.

The pull is one interconnected kingdom that keeps opening up the deeper you go.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop Xbox gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

7. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown [Best for Precision Platforming Action]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Release Date Jan 18, 2024 Genre Metroidvania, 2D Platformer Best For Platforming fans who want fast combat Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 16 Developer Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher Ubisoft Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 87/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a 2D Metroidvania with time powers, set on the cursed Mount Qaf. You chain combat combos against time-corrupted enemies and mythological creatures. Between fights, the platforming asks for precise dashes across biomes that each carry their own hazards.

It suits a solo player who likes learning a boss and clearing a jump sequence in the same session. The game runs offline, and the Eneba key is for Xbox. Steam reviewers call the game polished and well-made.

Why it’s a good deal:

An 87 Metacritic score backs the platforming and combat.

Hidden treasures and quests reward exploring each biome.

Time powers work in fights and in puzzle rooms.

The campaign runs offline with no subscription.

Things to consider: That key activates on Xbox only, while the game also runs on PC, PS5, PS4, and Switch. Its PEGI 16 rating in Europe sits above younger readers, and the ESRB rating is Teen.

This is the Xbox pick for players who want a Metroidvania with combat as sharp as its jumps.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

8. Subnautica [Best for Underwater Survival Crafting]

Platforms PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS Release Date Dec 16, 2014 Genre Open World Survival Craft, Survival Best For Solo players who like building underwater Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment Publisher Unknown Worlds Entertainment Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 81/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Subnautica is an underwater survival crafting game set on an alien ocean planet. You crash-land in a life pod and manage your oxygen while scavenging reefs, kelp forests, and deep trenches. What you gather turns into diving gear, lights, habitat modules, and submersibles.

It is single-player and offline, a fit for anyone who likes base building and a slow sense of discovery. Steam reviewers point to the balance of exploration, crafting, and lore and to how unsettling the deep water gets. The Xbox key suits a console player who wants a solo project to settle into.

Why it’s a good deal:

Steam reviews sit at 97% positive.

Habitat modules and lights turn any reef into a base.

The world is handcrafted, not procedurally generated.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for Xbox, while the game also runs on PC, PS5, PS4, and Switch. Nobody can join your ocean, since the modes are single-player only. The depths are built to unsettle despite the ESRB Everyone 10+ rating.

Go in knowing as little as possible: the descent is the reason to buy it.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

9. Sonic X Shadow Generations [Best for Fast-Paced 3D Platforming]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Oct 25, 2024 Genre 3D Platformer, Fast-Paced Best For Console households with a Sonic fan Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Sonic Team Publisher SEGA Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 77/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Sonic X Shadow Generations is a 3D platformer collection built from two separate campaigns. Shadow’s new story gives him fresh abilities and an expansive hub world to search for secrets, with Black Doom as the threat. The other half is a remaster of Sonic Generations. It mixes 3D and 2D stages with upgraded visuals.

Both campaigns are single-player, so it fits a console household where one player wants pure speed. Steam reviewers single out Shadow’s campaign as the highlight, and one reviewer finds it short. The Xbox key keeps the purchase simple for a family library.

Why it’s a good deal:

Shadow’s new abilities change how stages are cleared.

The remaster adds bonus content to the older stages.

A 77 Metacritic score and 96% positive Steam reviews.

It runs offline, so no online membership is needed.

Things to consider: The key here is for Xbox, and the PC, PlayStation, and Switch versions are separate. There is no multiplayer, so a second player cannot join in.

The bundled remaster is what turns a short new campaign into a full package.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

10. Risk of Rain 2 [Best for Online Co-op Roguelikes]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Release Date Mar 27, 2019 Genre Third-Person Shooter, Action Roguelike Best For Online co-op groups who chase loot Mode Single-player Online co-op Online PvP Split Screen co-op Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 12 Developer Hopoo Games Publisher Gearbox Publishing, 2K Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 79/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Risk of Rain 2 is a third-person action roguelike where each run stacks loot into stranger builds. More than 110 items combine their effects, and a scaling system raises your power and the monsters’ the longer a run lasts. You can push to the final boss and escape, or keep looping.

The co-op is online only, so it suits a group that already plays together on Xbox. Each player picks a survivor with their own combat style and alternate skills. Steam reviewers single out the item combinations and the soundtrack, and among Black Friday deals on Xbox, this is the one for a regular online group.

Why it’s a good deal:

More than a dozen handcrafted locales rotate through runs.

Item logs fill in lore and strategy as you collect.

Steam reviewers rate it 93% positive.

An online PvP mode sits alongside the co-op.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for Xbox, and online play on Xbox needs Xbox Game Pass Core. There is no split-screen, so every player needs their own console and copy. PC, PlayStation, and Switch versions are sold separately.

The scaling clock is the hook: every minute you spend looting makes the planet harder.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

11. Cuphead [Best for Couch Co-op Boss Battles]

Platforms PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Release Date Sep 29, 2017 Genre Cartoon, Platformer Best For Couch duos who like hard bosses Mode Single-player Split-screen co-op Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc. Publisher Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc. Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 86/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Cuphead is a run and gun platformer built around boss battles, drawn with 1930s hand-drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings. You play as Cuphead or Mugman and work off a debt to the devil. Each boss has its own attack patterns to learn. Steam reviewers single out the art and the soundtrack.

Two players share one screen in local co-op, so it stands out among Xbox Black Friday deals for couch play. The difficulty is demanding, and short sessions keep it fun. Our roundup of games like Cuphead covers similar picks if that challenge looks too steep.

Why it’s a good deal:

Local co-op lets a second player join as Mugman.

An 86 Metacritic score backs the hand-drawn presentation.

ESRB Everyone 10+ keeps it open to younger players.

Offline play means no online membership is needed.

Things to consider: Co-op is local split-screen, so a second controller is needed for two players. This pick is bought with an Xbox key, but the game also runs on PC, Mac, PS4, and Switch.

For two people who want a challenge they can share on one console, this is the pick.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

12. Dying Light 2 Stay Human [Best for Co-op Survival Horror]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Release Date Feb 4, 2022 Genre Survival Horror, Action RPG Best For Adult players who want co-op horror Mode Single-player Co-op Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Techland Publisher Techland, Square Enix Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 76/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition is a survival horror action RPG developed by Techland and published with Square Enix. It was released in February 2022 and holds a 76 Metacritic score. Both single-player and co-op are supported.

It suits an adult player who wants company in a dangerous city, and offline play covers the sessions when nobody is online. The Eneba listing here is an Xbox key. Our Dying Light 2 Stay Human guide covers other ways to pick the game up.

Why it’s a good deal:

Single-player and co-op are both available.

It runs on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Techland developed it and shares publishing with Square Enix.

PC, PlayStation, and Switch versions exist too.

Things to consider: The key is for Xbox, though the game also runs on PC, PS5, PS4, and Switch. Its ESRB Mature 17+ rating rules it out for younger players in the house.

It is the co-op horror option on this list, and the Xbox key keeps the purchase simple.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Best Xbox Black Friday Deals Compared

This comparison puts the picks side by side on the details that decide a purchase. Use it to narrow the list before opening each game’s live offer.

Households with younger players can rule out most of the list on age rating alone, before genre comes into it. Solo players on Xbox Series X/S keep the widest choice.

How to Compare and Get the Best Black Friday Deal on Eneba

Compare Xbox keys by the total on the checkout page after you enter HUB15 by hand. Cashback and a code work at different points in the order, so know which one applies to your cart.

Match the key to your console. Each Eneba key activates on one platform, so read the platform line before you buy. Check the key’s region against your Xbox account region as well. Check what each campaign covers. Black Friday cashback pays up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency from November 23 to 29. Separate cashback from a code. Cashback is money paid back into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, added automatically on selected products for registered users. A code reduces what you pay at checkout instead. Enter HUB15 by hand at checkout. Type HUB15 into the code field, select Apply, and confirm it was accepted before you pay. HUB15 lets you get 15% off your order. Compare the final checkout total. Read the total on the checkout page rather than the price on the listing. That is the figure your payment covers.

An Eneba account and a key that matches your console decide how much of the offer you actually collect. Settle both before you compare totals.

Pro tip An Xbox gift card can be spent on any game in the Microsoft Store, so it is an option when the game you want isn’t on Eneba’s list.

When Do Black Friday Game Deals End?

Eneba’s Black Friday cashback of up to 25% runs from November 23 to 29. HUB15 takes 15% off at checkout on any day.

Final Verdict on the Best Xbox Black Friday Deals

Grand Theft Auto VI is the pick for single-player action on Xbox Series X/S, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows suits players who want stealth. Hogwarts Legacy is the choice for a teen who wants an open-world wizarding RPG. Minecraft covers multiplayer survival with a PEGI 7 rating.

For Black Friday Xbox One games, look at Hogwarts Legacy, Minecraft, or Subnautica, since Grand Theft Auto VI and Assassin’s Creed Shadows need a Series X/S. Hollow Knight needs an Xbox gift card rather than a key. Check the platform line before you commit to any of the best Xbox Black Friday deals.

FAQs